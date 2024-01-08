Mumbai Indians star likely to miss first few IPL games due to sports hernia injury

He is expected to travel to Germany for the operation and it would keep him out of the entire domestic season and the IPL partly.

In a further setback, India’s premier white-ball batter and most recent T20I skipper will miss the initial phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) after being afflicted by sports hernia. Previously, he had sustained his ankle injury during the final T20I in Johannesburg vs SA.

Suryakumar Yadav, who will miss the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan due to the ankle injury, will also have to stay out of the entire domestic season and in most likelihood the first few games of IPL 2024. The 33-year-old is expected to soon undergo surgery in Germany, according to TOI sources.

"SKY was recently diagnosed with sports hernia. He is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. In two-three days, he will fly for Munich, Germany, to get operated for it. It means that he certainly won’t be playing for Mumbai this season in the Ranji Trophy and is likely to miss the initial games for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL,” a source in the BCCI told TOI.

Missing SKY can prove to be decisive for MI's campaign

In mid-2022, India’s star wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul too had suffered sports hernia, for which he underwent surgery in Germany in July that year. Rahul too was out for a couple of months post the IPL due to the injury.

“With the T20 World Cup in June, Surya will be given all the time to recover properly. He is crucial to India’s chances in the T20 World Cup,” the source further added.

However, losing Suryakumar Yadav, albeit for a few matches can be decisive for the Mumbai Indians team. Especially since the five-time champions will be undergoing a transformation after the appointment of new skipper Hardik Pandya, replacing dynamic opener Rohit Sharma. And SKY's experience and impetus in the middle order will be crucial for setting big target or chasing one down.

ALSO READ: Prominent Sunrisers Hyderabad batter announces SHOCK retirement from Test cricket

Interestingly, MI has won all their five titles under the leadership of Rohit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.