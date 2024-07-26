'We haven't spoken that much': Suryakumar Yadav reveals initial interaction with new coach Gautam Gambhir

The Indian team will see the dawn of a new era under a new coach and a new skipper.

The Indian team is set to start a new era when they face Sri Lanka in the upcoming white-ball series, starting on July 27.

The Men in Blue will face the Islanders across three T20Is, which will be followed by as many ODIs.

However, the Indian team will see the dawn of a new period under new coach Gautam Gambhir and new skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who took over the responsibilities from Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma respectively.

While Dravid's coaching contract ended after last month's T20 World Cup 2024, India's all-format skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the shortest format after the historic win.

Both SKY and Gambhir will be hoping to continue India's stellar form and get off to a positive start when they lock horns with Sri Lanka next.

Suryakumar Yadav reveals initial interaction with Gautam Gambhir

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the series opener in Kandy, Suryakumar Yadav opened up about his dynamics with Gambhir.

For the unversed, both Gambhir and SKY had shared the dressing room during their stint at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the IPL.

Surya said, "We (Him and Gambhir) have always shared a special bond. From 2014 to now, it's been 10 years. In 2018 I joined a different franchise and he joined a different franchise but we have regularly been in touch about the game. When we were in separate teams, we'd still discuss the game about what could we have done better. So, the learning has been going on for the last six years as well when we were not in the same team." He added, "In the last 3-4 days after he became coach, we didn't speak much because he can ready my body language and vice versa, In fact there are certain things, even if I don't say, he understands."

