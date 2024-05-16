T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixtures announced; Check full list

In a noticeable change from the previous editions, teams can now choose to play warm-up matches depending on their time of arrival for the event.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is the next big event in the cricketing calendar, slated to be played in June in West Indies & USA. Ahead of the marquee event, the apex board earlier today (May 16) revealed the warm-up fixtures for teams.

The news was confirmed by ICC in an official release on their website.

In a noticeable change from the previous editions, teams can now choose to play up to two warm-up matches, depending on their time of arrival for the event.

Defending champions England don't get any preparatory games while inaugural T20 World Cup winners India play one practice match against the Bangla Tigers on June 1.

In a good news for the fans, the match between the West Indies and Australia at Queen’s Park Oval on May 30 will be open to spectators.

ALSO READ: Proteas star reveals having 'strained relationship with teammate after squad announcement for 2024 T20 World Cup

Full list of T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixtures:

Monday 27 May

Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00

Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Tuesday 28 May

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Wednesday 29 May

South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 13h00

Telegram Group Join Now

Thursday 30 May

Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 15h00

Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00

West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Friday 31 May

Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Saturday 1 June

Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.