T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixtures announced; Check full list
The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is the next big event in the cricketing calendar, slated to be played in June in West Indies & USA. Ahead of the marquee event, the apex board earlier today (May 16) revealed the warm-up fixtures for teams.
The news was confirmed by ICC in an official release on their website.
In a noticeable change from the previous editions, teams can now choose to play up to two warm-up matches, depending on their time of arrival for the event.
Defending champions England don't get any preparatory games while inaugural T20 World Cup winners India play one practice match against the Bangla Tigers on June 1.
In a good news for the fans, the match between the West Indies and Australia at Queen’s Park Oval on May 30 will be open to spectators.
Full list of T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixtures:
Monday 27 May
Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00
Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00
Tuesday 28 May
Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00
Wednesday 29 May
South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 13h00
Thursday 30 May
Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30
Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 15h00
Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00
West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00
Friday 31 May
Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30
Saturday 1 June
Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA
