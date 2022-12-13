Taskin Ahmed could miss first India Test

Bangladesh's leading fast-bowler could be ruled out of the Chattogram Test as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Bangladesh's lead quick Taskin Ahmed could be sidelined from the Test series opener versus India in Chattogram, starting Wednesday (December 14). The right-arm quick, who has been in impressive form throughout the year, is still recovering from a groin injury.

The injury had ruled out Taskin from the first two ODIs of the three-match series at the start of the India visit. The fast-bowler tried to force his way back to full fitness by appearing in the third one-dayer but an expensive outing only reinforced his troubles in the groin.

Taskin Ahmed is now in a race against time to be fully fit for the first of the two Test matches against the neighbours as the Bangladeshi think-tank look to take no further chances with his injury, needing him for the coming assignments.

Speaking to the press, the pacer indicated he is on his way back to recovery but the team management may not want to risk him considering insignificant workload and conditioning for a Test match.

Taskin gives update on injury

"The team management is concerned about my workload build-up. I have just returned from an injury, so I am working on increasing workload build-up, fitness and bowling load," Taskin Ahmed told the press prior to the first World Test Championship (WTC) game.

"If I can fulfil the load before this game, they may think of playing me. If not, then I might not play this Test. I might be playing the second Test in that case. I have spoken to them about it. I am following my workload plan," he added.

Since the start of the year, Taskin has emerged as the leader of Bangladesh's fast-bowling pack, taking 14 wickets from 10 ODIs, apart from ending the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as his team's highest wicket-taker with eight scalps.

Considering the build-up towards the 2023 World Cup in India next year, Bangladesh wouldn't want to take any risks with Taskin's injury as they try to fulfil their longstanding dream of making the semifinals of ICC's biggest men's event.

Bangladesh have already secured one of the direct qualification spots for the event with an impressive ICC Super League campaign, where they stand at fifth after 12 wins from 18 games.

Taskin has featured in 11 Tests for Bangladesh with 25 wickets to his name.