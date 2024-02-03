Bangladesh player wants to quit Test cricket

Taskin Ahmed has struggled to keep up his fitness for the last few months.

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board not to consider him for Test cricket. Taskin is currently carrying a shoulder injury and is managing his rehabilitation while also playing for Durdhanto Dhaka in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League. He feels that leaving red-ball cricket would help him to have enough time to recover from the injury.

"I was in rehab after the World Cup. Thanks to the Almighty my rhythm is getting better than before but I am still not at the best rhythm but it is improving," Taskin said to reporters after their defeat at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday (2-2-2024).

"He (Taskin Ahmed) had sent a letter stating that he does not want to play longer-version cricket. After the game (of ongoing BPL) is over we will sit with him in this regard," BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said to Cricbuzz. He further added, "Let the coach [Chandika Hathurusingha] come and we need to talk with him as well.” Hathurusingha is also aware of Taskin’s decision and he has asked the right-arm fast bowler whether he could change his mind.

Meanwhile, BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin informed that they will consult the doctors first and later make a decision. "He [Taskin Ahmed] is our across-format contracted player. We have to talk with our doctors and get a report on his injury status and later can make a decision in this regard," he added.

Taskin’s growing injury woes

Taskin Ahmed has been carrying his injury for some months now. He missed a couple of matches in the World Cup 2023 as he suffered a tear in his shoulder. He subsequently missed the two-match Test series played at home against New Zealand and the white-ball tour of New Zealand that followed as he went to rehabilitation to regain full fitness.

Recently, Taskin was denied NOC to participate in the Indian Premier League 2024 as BCB cited his injury-prone nature as the reason behind it. With the T20 World Cup around the corner, BCB is being cautious with him. IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants wanted to sign him in IPL 2022 as Mark Wood’s replacement but the BCB didn’t release him at that time as well.

Taskin Ahmed has played just 13 Tests in his career picking up 30 wickets overall. Although, he is a mainstay in the white-ball formats playing 70 ODIs and 54 T20Is for his country till now.