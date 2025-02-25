‘This adds a lot of’: Proteas skipper gives massive update on Heinrich Klaasen’s elbow injury after Australia game washout

News
'This adds a lot of': Proteas skipper gives massive update on Heinrich Klaasen elbow injury after Australia game washout
news
Last updated: February 25, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He had missed their tournament opener against Afghanistan.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma gave a big update surrounding the fitness of their wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen had missed the first game of South Africa’s match in Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Afghanistan after suffering a soft tissue injury to his left elbow.

There was no update on him for today’s game as well against Australia with the game getting washed out.

However, Bavuma has now addressed Klaasen’s situation at the post-match conference.

Bavuma said , “Heinrich Klaasen, he has recovered. That adds a lot of value to our team. The spirits are good. We will get to see them (England) tomorrow when they go against Afghanistan, it will give us a fair idea of what the table looks like. As a group, we have to play our best. We have a couple of days to put our feet up and prepare for that clash against England.”

How does the fate hang for Group B teams after AUS vs SA washout?

The AUS vs SA match getting cancelled has made the Group B more complicated. England will take on Afghanistan on Wednesday (February 26), which is a virtual knockout match given that the loser could be eliminated since both teams have lost their opening matches.

On the other hand, South Africa and Australia have three points from two games. South Africa play their last league match against England and win will assure them a berth in the semis.

Aussies will lock horns with Afghanistan in their final round-robin match and will need to win to guarantee their qualification.

For England and Afghanistan, for either of them to qualify, they cannot afford to lose any more games.

Champions Trophy 2025
Heinrich Klaasen
Temba Bavuma

