Temba Bavuma injury update: South Africa captain's participation in Centurion Test in doubt after injury on day one

Temba Bavuma pulled his hamstring while running after a ball hit by Virat Kohli in the 20th over of the Boxing Day Test. Virat hit a beautiful cover drive off Marco Jansen through extra cover, and Bavuma, standing at the mid-off, ran hard after the red cherry but hobbled as he reached near the ball. He somehow collected the ball but was in obvious discomfort, holding his left hamstring immediately.

Bavuma, the captain of South Africa, was attended by the team physio and was taken off the field straight away. He hasn’t taken the field since then. The latest update on Bavuma is that he went for scans on his left hamstring.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the reports have revealed that Bavuma has strain on his left hamstring. The medical team will examine him, as Bavuma will undergo daily medical evaluations, and a call will be taken on his participation after the evaluation. For now, he is off the field.

Aiden Markram is the vice-captain of South Africa. He has taken over the captaincy in Bavuma’s absence. He also led the T20I and ODI sides against India earlier this month.

Temba Bavuma missed a few matches in the World Cup

Temba Bavuma has had some issues persistently with his hamstring. He missed a few matches in the World Cup, owning troubles with his hamstring. Bavuma played with an injury in the semifinal against Australia and was dismissed on a duck as his team was knocked out.

The South African captain also missed the white-ball series against India. Bavuma was rested to manage his hamstring injury and keep him fresh for the Test series. However, he faced similar issues again.

It is just the first day of the Test series. Bavuma is a key member of the side, especially as a batter. He has a solid technique and vast experience playing in these conditions.

South Africa would hope Bavuma recovers enough to bat well for his side. Meanwhile, South Africa started off brilliantly, bowling first. Kagiso Rabada bagged a five-wicket haul, while the likes of Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee showed their superior skillsets in helpful conditions.

