Aakash Chopra Opiners India Youngster Should Bat Higher Up the Order in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
News
December 14, 2024 - 10:47 pm

‘Temptation is there’ – Aakash Chopra Opiners India Youngster Should Bat Higher Up the Order in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

His standout performances in the Adelaide Test, where he top-scored in both innings under challenging conditions, have further cemented his reputation as a reliable performer.

Aakash Chopra Opiners India Youngster Should Bat Higher Up the Order in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Aakash Chopra, a former Indian opener and prominent cricket commentator, has recognized Nitish Kumar Reddy as India’s standout batter in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Despite Reddy’s impressive performances, Chopra believes it is unlikely that the all-rounder will be promoted in the batting order.

Also Read: Biopic of Virat Kohli on the Cards? Popular Director Eager To Start Talks With the Star Cricketer

India are currently competing in a BGT series against Australia. The third Test in Brisbane began with a rain-affected Day 1, where the hosts ended at 28 for no loss. Amid this intense series, Reddy’s consistency with the bat has been a major talking point.

Aakash Chopra’s Perspective on Nitish’s Role

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Nitish’s confidence and form, identifying him as the best batter for India in the series so far.

Nitish’s standout performances in the Adelaide Test, where he top-scored in both innings under challenging conditions, have further cemented his reputation as a reliable performer.

Chopra emphasized that the temptation to move Nitish up the order is evident, but finding a spot for him among the top-order batters is a challenge due to the strength and stability of the existing lineup.

“I will be fair. The temptation is there to make him bat slightly up the order because he is batting so well. In fact, he is the best batter in India at this point in time. It seems like no one is batting better or more confidently than him, and so he should be batted up the order,” Chopra said.

Also Read: RCB Player Credits KKR Coach for Success As Captain in SMAT 2024–25; Eyeing Captaincy in IPL 2025

India’s lineup includes established names like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit Sharma, leaving little room for reshuffling.

Chopra pointed out that while there is a strong case for promoting Nitish in the batting order, the current team structure makes it difficult to accommodate such a change.

“However, in whose place will you play him? Ahead of whom will you send him? Two openers go and after that (Shubman) Gill comes. After that, (Virat) Kohli, (Rishabh) Pant and Rohit Sharma come. In whose place will you get him to bat? That’s point number one. He is not getting a place to bat up the order,” he added.

