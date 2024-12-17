Test Retirement Looming for Rohit Sharma? Fans Decode His Unusual Act After the Latest Dismissal

Rohit Sharma’s poor run started in the home series against Bangladesh earlier this year, and he hasn’t managed to overcome his issues.

Rohit Sharma registered another low score during the fourth day of The Gabba Test, extending his lean patch in red-ball cricket. Pat Cummins bowled a length delivery just outside the off-stump line, to which Rohit tried driving without moving his feet much and edged straight to the wicketkeeper, who completed an easy catch.

As he returned to the pavilion, Rohit left his gloves in front of the dugout, just behind the advertisement board. This has left fans speculating whether Rohit is considering retiring from Test cricket, for he usually takes his gloves with him after getting out.

Rohit Sharma left his gloves in front of the dugout. Signs of retirement?#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/UPCWy0A2Uu — @vipin mishra 🇮🇳 (@viplnt) December 17, 2024

However, these are mere speculations, and the Indian captain hasn’t hinted anything to come to a conclusion. A few reactions on the social media platform have gone viral, but that doesn’t mean he is retiring or anything.

Also Read: ‘It’s a Problem’ – Aakash Chopra Raises Concerns Over Star India Batter’s Poor Numbers Outside the Subcontinent

But with KL Rahul’s rise, Rohit has been tempted to bat out of position in the middle order, exacerbating his case further. His best came when India slotted him at the top, but he sacrificed his preferred slot for the team, and the move has surely not worked for the Indian captain.

Rohit Sharma has averaged 11.69 since the Bangladesh series

Rohit Sharma’s poor run started in the home series against Bangladesh earlier this year, and he hasn’t managed to overcome his issues. Since the start of the Bangladesh series, he has had 152 runs at an average of 11.69 in 13 outings, with only one fifty.

On the current Australia tour, he has scored only 19 runs in three innings, with the best of 10. Combine his batting struggles with his mediocre on-field tactics as a captain and Rohit has had time to forget.

From the looks of it, Rohit’s batting technique is faulty, and his slowing reflexes mean his problems will only worsen with each passing match. It won’t be a surprise if Rohit takes a big call on his red-ball career after this Australia tour.

If Rohit decides to retire from Test cricket, it will give him a chance to extend his ODI career, which is his best format. He already retired from T20Is earlier this year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.