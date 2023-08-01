The Hundred 2023 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch the Men's Competition on TV, Squads, Teams, Date, Time, and Venues

The third edition of the Hundred men's competition will be streamed lived on Sony Liv and Fancode app in India. Fans based in the UK can tune into Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel and the broadcaster's official website.

The Hundred 2023 men's competition is set to take the centre stage. As the riveting Ashes 2023 stands on the brink of completion, the time is ripe for the shorter format to catch the fans' imagination in the ongoing English cricket summer. The looming tournament will be the third edition of the 100-ball event, which England have invented to reinvigorate the overall interest towards the game in the United Kingdom.

The tournament will be played from August 1 through to its finale scheduled for August 27 and will follow its traditional format, which puts the eight contesting sides in a single round-robin league before the emerging top team make the cut for the knock-outs.

These eight teams - Birmingham Phoenix, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire, London Spirit, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals - will take on each other once during the league stage while also facing their nearest regional rivals in a return clash through the main round. The top team on the points table will qualify for the final directly; those finishing second and third will play out the Eliminator.

The format has been designed to ensure each team gets to play an even number of home and away games during the league stage in a fair arrangement for the sides.

The Hundred 2023: The Hundred 2023 men's schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings

Date Match Venue Time(IST) Time(GMT/Local) Aug-01 Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Trent Bridge, Nottingham 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-02 Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 07:30 PM 02:00 PM GMT / 03:00 PM LOCAL Aug-02 London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Lord’s, London 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-03 Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Headingley, Leeds 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-04 Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire The Rose Bowl, Southampton 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-05 Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 07:00 PM 01:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL Aug-05 Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Edgbaston, Birmingham 10:30 PM 05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL Aug-06 Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers The Rose Bowl, Southampton 07:00 PM 01:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL Aug-06 Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Kennington Oval, London 10:30 PM 05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL Aug-07 Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-08 London Spirit vs Southern Brave Lord’s, London 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-09 Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Trent Bridge, Nottingham 07:30 PM 02:00 PM GMT / 03:00 PM LOCAL Aug-09 Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Kennington Oval, London 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-10 Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Edgbaston, Birmingham 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-11 Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Headingley, Leeds 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-12 London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Lord’s, London 07:00 PM 01:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL Aug-12 Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 10:30 PM 05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL Aug-13 Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Headingley, Leeds 07:00 PM 01:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL Aug-13 Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Edgbaston, Birmingham 10:30 PM 05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL Aug-14 Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-15 Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Kennington Oval, London 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-16 Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix The Rose Bowl, Southampton 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-17 Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Trent Bridge, Nottingham 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-18 London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Lord’s, London 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-19 Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Trent Bridge, Nottingham 07:00 PM 01:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL Aug-19 Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles The Rose Bowl, Southampton 10:30 PM 05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL Aug-20 Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Emirates Old Trafford 07:00 PM 01:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL Aug-20 Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 10:30 PM 05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL Aug-21 Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Kennington Oval, London 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-22 Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Headingley, Leeds 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-23 Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-24 Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Edgbaston, Birmingham 11:00 PM 05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL Aug-26 The Hundred Eliminator Kennington Oval, London 10:30 PM 05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL Aug-27 The Hundred Final Lord's, London 10:30 PM 05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

The Hundred 2023 men's Live Streaming details

The third edition of the Hundred men's competition will be streamed lived on Sony Liv and Fancode app in India. Fans based in the UK can tune into Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel and the broadcaster's official website.

Where to watch The Hundred LIVE on TV

Sony Sports Network will televise The Hundred men's competition live on Indian shores. Viewers based in the UK region can tune into Sky Sports Cricket for the league and knock-out matches. Following are other channels in respective countries where cricket fans can watch The Hundred men's.

Pakistan: Tapmad

North America: Willow TV, Dazn

UK: Sky Sports Mix, BBC

Australia: Fox Sports

MENA Countries: beIn Sports

Sub-saharan Africa: SuperSport

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Caribbean: ESPN

South East Asia: Fox Sports Asia

Ireland: Virgin Media, BT TV

The Hundred men's 2023: Complete Squad Lists

Northern Superchargers

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Matthew Short, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Saif Zaib

Oval Invincibles

Sam Curran, Sunil Narine (Adam Zampa from August 13), Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood (replaced by Tom Lawes), Heinrich Klaasen (Jimmy Neesham from August 20), Ross Whiteley, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Ihsanullah Khan, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter, Zak Chappell, Tawanda Muyeye

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer, Tim David (Mitchell Santner from August 20), Leus du Plooy, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher

Trent Rockets

Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan (Ish Sodhi from August 10), Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro, Sam Cook, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, John Turner

Welsh Fire

Jonny Bairstow, Tom Abell, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Joe Clarke, Glenn Phillips, Ben Green, Haris Rauf, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Jake Ball, Stephen Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite, George Scrimshaw, Luke Wells, Chris Cooke

Birmingham Phoenix

Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (Tanveer Sangha from August 14), Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson, Jamie Smith, Tom Helm, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Henry Brookes, Jacob Bethell

London Spirit

Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara, Michael Pepper, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Dan Worrall

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler, Usama Mir, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Tongue, Josh Little (Zaman Khan between August 16 and knockout rounds), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley, Max Holden, Ben Raine

