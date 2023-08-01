The Hundred 2023 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch the Men's Competition on TV, Squads, Teams, Date, Time, and Venues
The Hundred 2023 men's competition is set to take the centre stage. As the riveting Ashes 2023 stands on the brink of completion, the time is ripe for the shorter format to catch the fans' imagination in the ongoing English cricket summer. The looming tournament will be the third edition of the 100-ball event, which England have invented to reinvigorate the overall interest towards the game in the United Kingdom.
The tournament will be played from August 1 through to its finale scheduled for August 27 and will follow its traditional format, which puts the eight contesting sides in a single round-robin league before the emerging top team make the cut for the knock-outs.
These eight teams - Birmingham Phoenix, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire, London Spirit, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals - will take on each other once during the league stage while also facing their nearest regional rivals in a return clash through the main round. The top team on the points table will qualify for the final directly; those finishing second and third will play out the Eliminator.
The format has been designed to ensure each team gets to play an even number of home and away games during the league stage in a fair arrangement for the sides.
The Hundred 2023: The Hundred 2023 men's schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|Time(GMT/Local)
|Aug-01
|Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-02
|Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|07:30 PM
|02:00 PM GMT / 03:00 PM LOCAL
|Aug-02
|London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles
|Lord’s, London
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-03
|Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix
|Headingley, Leeds
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-04
|Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-05
|Manchester Originals vs London Spirit
|Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
|07:00 PM
|01:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-05
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|10:30 PM
|05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
|Aug-06
|Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|07:00 PM
|01:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-06
|Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire
|Kennington Oval, London
|10:30 PM
|05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
|Aug-07
|Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix
|Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-08
|London Spirit vs Southern Brave
|Lord’s, London
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-09
|Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|07:30 PM
|02:00 PM GMT / 03:00 PM LOCAL
|Aug-09
|Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals
|Kennington Oval, London
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-10
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-11
|Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles
|Headingley, Leeds
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-12
|London Spirit vs Trent Rockets
|Lord’s, London
|07:00 PM
|01:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-12
|Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|10:30 PM
|05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
|Aug-13
|Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals
|Headingley, Leeds
|07:00 PM
|01:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-13
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|10:30 PM
|05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
|Aug-14
|Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-15
|Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit
|Kennington Oval, London
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-16
|Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-17
|Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-18
|London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers
|Lord’s, London
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-19
|Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|07:00 PM
|01:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-19
|Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|10:30 PM
|05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
|Aug-20
|Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers
|Emirates Old Trafford
|07:00 PM
|01:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-20
|Welsh Fire vs London Spirit
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|10:30 PM
|05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
|Aug-21
|Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets
|Kennington Oval, London
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-22
|Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire
|Headingley, Leeds
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-23
|Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave
|Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-24
|Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|11:00 PM
|05:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
|Aug-26
|The Hundred Eliminator
|Kennington Oval, London
|10:30 PM
|05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
|Aug-27
|The Hundred Final
|Lord's, London
|10:30 PM
|05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
The Hundred 2023 men's Live Streaming details
The third edition of the Hundred men's competition will be streamed lived on Sony Liv and Fancode app in India. Fans based in the UK can tune into Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel and the broadcaster's official website.
Where to watch The Hundred LIVE on TV
Sony Sports Network will televise The Hundred men's competition live on Indian shores. Viewers based in the UK region can tune into Sky Sports Cricket for the league and knock-out matches. Following are other channels in respective countries where cricket fans can watch The Hundred men's.
Pakistan: Tapmad
North America: Willow TV, Dazn
UK: Sky Sports Mix, BBC
Australia: Fox Sports
MENA Countries: beIn Sports
Sub-saharan Africa: SuperSport
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Caribbean: ESPN
South East Asia: Fox Sports Asia
Ireland: Virgin Media, BT TV
The Hundred men's 2023: Complete Squad Lists
Northern Superchargers
Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Matthew Short, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Saif Zaib
Oval Invincibles
Sam Curran, Sunil Narine (Adam Zampa from August 13), Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood (replaced by Tom Lawes), Heinrich Klaasen (Jimmy Neesham from August 20), Ross Whiteley, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Ihsanullah Khan, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter, Zak Chappell, Tawanda Muyeye
Southern Brave
Jofra Archer, Tim David (Mitchell Santner from August 20), Leus du Plooy, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher
Trent Rockets
Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan (Ish Sodhi from August 10), Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro, Sam Cook, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, John Turner
Welsh Fire
Jonny Bairstow, Tom Abell, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Joe Clarke, Glenn Phillips, Ben Green, Haris Rauf, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Jake Ball, Stephen Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite, George Scrimshaw, Luke Wells, Chris Cooke
Birmingham Phoenix
Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (Tanveer Sangha from August 14), Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson, Jamie Smith, Tom Helm, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Henry Brookes, Jacob Bethell
London Spirit
Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara, Michael Pepper, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Dan Worrall
Manchester Originals
Jos Buttler, Usama Mir, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Tongue, Josh Little (Zaman Khan between August 16 and knockout rounds), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley, Max Holden, Ben Raine
