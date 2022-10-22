‘A thorough postmortem will be carried out’ - CWI President Ricky Skerritt releases statement after West Indies' exit from T20 World Cup 2022

West Indies went down rather meekly to Ireland by nine wickets in a one-sided encounter.

Rickey Skerritt pointed out the batters' inability to tackle the slow bowling of the opposition teams in the T20 World Cup.

The two-time champions West Indies, on Friday (October 21), failed to qualify for the Super 12 round of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Ireland thumped them by nine wickets in a one-sided encounter, chasing down a target of 147 with 15 balls to spare. At no stage with the ball, West Indies looked like making a comeback or even putting up a fight.

As expected, the team and especially the captain Nicholas Pooran came under the scanner after being knocked out from the mega event. The skipper also apologised to the fans in West Indies for not being able to deliver. Under his captaincy, West Indies lost to Scotland by 42 runs, defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs before going down to Ireland rather meekly.

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt has released a statement on the team’s performance down under.

He clearly pointed out the inability of the Caribbean batters to tackle the slower balls and didn’t forget to mention the poor shots played by them during the three matches in the first round. “I am deeply disappointed with the performance results of our team in Australia and I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many.

“The ongoing inability of out batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia and untimely shot selections seem to be deeply embedded in the T20 batting culture of our senior team,” Skerritt said in his statement.

Ricky Skerritt assures stakeholders of a proper postmortem of WI’s poor show

Skerritt also assured the stakeholders and the fans of West Indies Cricket that tough questions will be asked of the team’s poor show in Australia. “I want to assure stakeholders that a thorough postmortem wil be carried out on all aspects of our World Cup preparation and performance, and that solutions will be found in keeping with CWI’s strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all fronts and in all formats.

“West Indies cricket is bigger than any one individual or event and continues to need the input and support of all stakeholders,” he added.