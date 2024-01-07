Mumbai Indians star becomes the fastest player to 1000 runs in Big Bash League history

However, his feat came in a losing cause as the Hobart Hurricanes went down by a narrow margin of 1 run in a low-scoring game against the Brisbane Heat.

A Mumbai Indians big-hitter took the BBL by storm after becoming the fastest to score 1000 runs in the tournament's history. Picked up by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2022 season, the star Aussie player shattered the previous record held by all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Tim David, who has plied his trade with Royal Challengers Bangalore before joining the Mumbai Indians achieved the feat in a record 651 balls, eclipsing Maxwell's 661 balls. Tim David gave the Hurricanes innings a much-needed lift as he struck some lusty blows, including 108 metre six but his feat came in a losing cause as the Hobart Hurricanes went down by a narrow margin of 1 run in a low-scoring game against the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat secure playoffs qualification

Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, and Paul Walter showcased an impressive bowling performance as Brisbane Heat secured their sixth victory at The Gabba on Sunday (January 7). This outcome marked the hosts as the inaugural team to secure a spot in the playoffs for the current season. Brisbane Heat posted a total of 132/7, with Colin Munro contributing a half-century. The match's second innings was later shortened to 16 overs due to rain, with the Hurricanes requiring 118 for victory.

Nikhil Chaudhary displayed a resilient half-century, but his dismissal in the final over proved pivotal as the Hurricanes fell short in a closely contested finish.

The Hurricanes encountered early challenges in the chase, plummeting to 7/3 before the completion of the second over. Michael Neser dismissed Caleb Jewell, while Xavier Bartlett claimed the wickets of Macalister Wright and Sam Hain. Despite a six from Ben McDermott off Bartlett, the bowler further solidified Heat's control by dismissing Corey Anderson before a rain interruption.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians legend replaces injured Rashid Khan as MI Cape Town Captain for SA20 2024

Nikhil Chaudhary tried to keep the chase on track but McDermott struggled after the rain break and was eventually dismissed by Walter for 16 off 18.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.