The TNPL 2023 encounter between Ba11sy Trichy and Dindigul Dragons was filled with excitement when two reviews were taken on the same ball. This incident took place during the 13th over of the Trichy innings, as R Rajkumar attempted an inside-out shot against the Dragons' spinner and veteran Indian player, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Prior to this event, Ba11sy Trichy captain Ganga Sridhar Raju won the toss and elected to bat first. While Raju held the innings together at the top, the rest of the top-order batsmen failed to contribute, resulting in their collapse to 49-6 within 11 overs.

Later, Raju partnered with R Rajkumar, and together they formed a crucial 65-run stand, accounting for more than half of the team's total of 120 runs.

However, when Trichy reached 69-6 from 12.5 overs, Dindigul Dragons' captain and skilled spinner Ravi Ashwin seemingly dismissed Rajkumar with a caught-behind appeal. The on-field umpire initially upheld Ashwin's appeal, but Rajkumar immediately called for a review.

WATCH: Ravi Ashwin takes unique DRS in TNPL 2023 as two reviews are taken in one ball

Television replays indicated that the ball might have missed the bat, leading the umpire to overturn his decision. Displeased with the outcome, the Dragons' skipper opted to utilize his own review on the same delivery.

Uno Reverse card in real life! Ashwin reviews a review 🤐

.

.#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/CkC8FOxKd9 — FanCode (@FanCode) June 14, 2023



Unfortunately for Ashwin, his review of the review had no impact, and Rajkumar remained at the crease for four more overs.

ALSO READ: 'He's on a different wavelength' - Conway reveals 'funny' keeping sessions with Dhoni