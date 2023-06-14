'He's on a different wavelength' - Conway reveals 'funny' keeping sessions with Dhoni

The New Zealand opener and part-time keeper indulged in a few training sessions with the great CSK captain at the sidelines of IPL 2023.

Practising wicketkeeping skills with the legendary MS Dhoni put Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) match-winning opener Devon Conway in a tangle at the sidelines of the IPL 2023. Conway revealed he had few truly "funny" keeping sessions with the great CSK skipper, wherein he simply couldn't match the perfect glover's class and pedigree.

Speaking in an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Conway said he found out Dhoni is on a "different wavelength" as a wicketkeeper to him when he worked closely with the CSK captain during their recently concluded campaign to win the fifth IPL trophy.

Conway, who has been a developing backup wicketkeeper for CSK and New Zealand, was seen donning the gloves and sharpening his secondary skill at the sidelines of their matches, which sparked some funny discussions between the two individuals and the Kiwi opener could only wear a sheepish look about things whenever Dhoni showcased his mastery.

It was a reminder to the Black Caps left-hander that while he continues to enjoy a terrific rise with the bat in hand but is "still just part-time" as a glover at the top-level game.

Conway reveals 'funny' keeping sessions with Dhoni

During the sessions, Conway learnt a great deal about glovework and why MS Dhoni remains the man with the Midas touch behind the stumps. The New Zealander revealed he realised it is often "hard for him (Dhoni) to explain" his genius to a novice like him.

"He's learnt his craft over so many years and I guess it's hard for him to explain how he does things because it's so natural. The sessions were funny," Conway told ESPNcricinfo.

"What was actually simple for him was so complicated for me since I'm still just part-time. He's on a different wavelength to how I am when I work on my wicketkeeping. It was all the more incredible because he doesn't keep at training," he added.

Also Read - RCB star ruled out of World Cup 2023

Conway maybe work-in-progress with the gloves but remains a pillar of great strength for New Zealand and CSK with the bat. He was the 'Player of the Match' for his 25-ball 47 in the thrilling IPL 2023 final for the famed franchise, ending the tournament with a whopping 672 runs in 16 innings.