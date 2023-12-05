Today's Match Live Score And Ball-by-ball Updates: NZ-W vs PAK-W, SA-A vs WI-A, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Abu Dhabi T10 League Live Scores - December 5, 2023
There are more than 20 matches, including domestic, international and franchise tournaments, scheduled for today (December 5). If you are looking for Live scores, scorecard, commentary and real-time ball-by-ball updates for today's matches, then you are at the right place.
Here are the fixtures scheduled for today:
NZ-W vs PAK-W Live Score, Commentary and Ball-by-ball updates
New Zealand Women will take on Pakistan Women in the second T20I of the three-match series at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Tuesday (December 5). Pakistan Women won th first match by a big margin of seven wickets. Fatima Sana was adjudged the Player of the Match for her superb bowling spell of 4-0-18-3.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Live Score, Commentary and Ball-by-ball updates
There are as many as 18 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches scheduled for today. Each match is a one-day game and will be played across various grounds in India. Here are the list of matches scheduled for today (December 5):
- Assam vs Rajasthan
- Bihar vs Chandigarh
- Delhi vs Uttarakhand
- Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh
- Baroda vs Goa
- Haryana vs Jharkhand
- Kerala vs Railways
- Hyderabad vs Meghalaya
- Chattisgarh vs Jharkhand
- Puducherry vs Tripura
- Bengal vs Punjab
- Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh
- Karnataka vs Mizoram
- Maharashtra vs Manipur
- Mumbai vs Odisha
- Saurashtra vs Sikkim
- Services vs Vidarbha
- Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu
SA-A vs WI-A Live Score, Commentary and Ball-by-ball updates
This is going to be the third unofficial Test match between South Africa A and West Indies A. Prominent international players like Khaya Zondo, Duanne Olivier, Joshua Da Silva and Tagenarine Chanderpaul will be seen taking part in it.
Abu Dhabi T10 League Live Score, Commentary and Ball-by-ball updates
There are three Abu Dhabi T10 League matches scheduled for tomorrow. You will get the live score for all three games here:
- Bangla Tigers vs Morrisville Samp Army (BT vs MSA)
- Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors (DG vs NW)
- Team Abu Dhabi vs New York Strikers (TAD vs NYS)
