Today's Match Live Score And Ball-by-ball Updates: NZ-W vs PAK-W, SA-A vs WI-A, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Abu Dhabi T10 League Live Scores - December 5, 2023

Get Live scores, ball-by-ball updates, scorecard and real-time updates for NZ-W vs PAK-W, SA-A vs WI-A, all Vijay Hazare Trophy and Abu Dhabi T10 League matches scheduled for December 5 (Tuesday).

There are more than 20 matches, including domestic, international and franchise tournaments, scheduled for today (December 5). If you are looking for Live scores, scorecard, commentary and real-time ball-by-ball updates for today's matches, then you are at the right place.





Here are the fixtures scheduled for today:

NZ-W vs PAK-W Live Score, Commentary and Ball-by-ball updates

New Zealand Women will take on Pakistan Women in the second T20I of the three-match series at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Tuesday (December 5). Pakistan Women won th first match by a big margin of seven wickets. Fatima Sana was adjudged the Player of the Match for her superb bowling spell of 4-0-18-3.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Live Score, Commentary and Ball-by-ball updates

There are as many as 18 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches scheduled for today. Each match is a one-day game and will be played across various grounds in India. Here are the list of matches scheduled for today (December 5):

Assam vs Rajasthan

Bihar vs Chandigarh

Delhi vs Uttarakhand

Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh

Baroda vs Goa

Haryana vs Jharkhand

Kerala vs Railways

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya

Chattisgarh vs Jharkhand

Puducherry vs Tripura

Bengal vs Punjab

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh

Karnataka vs Mizoram

Maharashtra vs Manipur

Mumbai vs Odisha

Saurashtra vs Sikkim

Services vs Vidarbha

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu

SA-A vs WI-A Live Score, Commentary and Ball-by-ball updates

This is going to be the third unofficial Test match between South Africa A and West Indies A. Prominent international players like Khaya Zondo, Duanne Olivier, Joshua Da Silva and Tagenarine Chanderpaul will be seen taking part in it.

Abu Dhabi T10 League Live Score, Commentary and Ball-by-ball updates

There are three Abu Dhabi T10 League matches scheduled for tomorrow. You will get the live score for all three games here:

Bangla Tigers vs Morrisville Samp Army (BT vs MSA)

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors (DG vs NW)

Team Abu Dhabi vs New York Strikers (TAD vs NYS)

Today's Match Live Score and Updates - Live Cricket Scorecard and Ball-by-ball Commentary





