Today's Match Live Score And Updates: MNT vs UHY, NYS vs DB And BT vs TAD Scorecard, Commentary And Live Updates - December 4, 2023

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad (MNT vs UHY) Live Score - LLC 2023 Live Updates

The Manipal Tigers will be taking on the Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the 15th match of this Legends League Cricket season at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, December 4. This is the last match of the league stage. Both teams have qualified for the Playoffs but this match is going to be a battle for claiming the second spot. Both teams have won three out of their four games so far, but Manipal Tigers are sitting in second place on account of better net run rate.

New York Strikers vs Delhi Bulls (NYS vs DB) Live Score - Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Live Updates

The Delhi Bulls will take on the New York Strikers in the 18thy match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, December 4. This is the business end of the tournamnet as all teams are looking to secure a playoff berth. The Bulls are sitting right at the top of the table, whereas the Strikers are sitting in fourth place. But a win for the Strikers in this match will change the standings a lot.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi (BT vs TAD) Live Score - Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Live Updates

The Bangla Tigers will face off against Team Abu Dhabi in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, December 4. Both teams are already out of the playoff race and their positions won't undergo any significant changes depending on the result of this match either. So, this is a dead rubber. The Bangla Tigers have performed a bit better, though, having won two out of their four encounters so far. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have failed to win any of their four games so far.

