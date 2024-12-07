Travis Head Responds to Mohammed Siraj’s Aggressive Send-Off After Game-Changing Hundred in Adelaide Test

As Mohammed Siraj bowled a yorker-length delivery to dismiss Travis Head, a few words were exchanged between the two before the batter walked off.

There were some heated moments during the 82nd over the second innings on the second day of the Adelaide Test. As Mohammed Siraj bowled a yorker-length delivery to dismiss Travis Head, a few words were exchanged between the two before the batter walked off.

Following the day’s conclusion, Head chatted with the broadcasters, disclosing what he said after Siraj dismissed him. He revealed that he appreciated Siraj for that delivery but was slightly disappointed with how the bowler reacted.

There was a bit happening here between Head and Siraj after the wicket 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/f4k9YUVD2k — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 7, 2024

“I said, ‘Well bowled,’ but he thought otherwise. Slightly disappointed with the way that transpired. It is what it is. If they want to react like that, and if that’s how they want to represent themselves, then so be it.”

Initially, Head didn’t seem to have said these words, and maybe Siraj could have avoided giving him that send-off, but emotions run high whenever he comes into the attack. And they are bound to overflow when he gets a wicket, so Siraj probably couldn’t resist having a go at Head, for he is known to play hard and aggressively.

Australia in command on the back of a terrific century by Head

Australia lost two early wickets in the day, but Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head formed a vital partnership. While Labuschagne departed after a few overs, Head continued batting and took the game away from the Indian team with his quickfire century.

He played his shots all around the ground, and Indian bowlers were clueless with Head’s assault and could do absolutely nothing. He scored 140 runs in just 141 balls, including 17 boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 99.29, taking full advantage of nice batting conditions in Adelaide.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Later in India’s second innings, the Aussies came fired up and were on the money straightaway, giving absolutely nothing to the Indian batters. By the end of the day, India lost five wickets in the second innings and are still 29 runs behind.

Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy are batting on the crease and are the last recognised pair. If India are to make a game out of this, they will need to bat big.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.