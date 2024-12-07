News
Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test
WATCH
December 7, 2024 - 5:32 pm

Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

With that wicket, half of the Indian batting lineup had been sent back, and Australia gained a firm grip on the match.

Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma poor form continues as Pat Cummins got him out with a brilliant delivery in the second innings of the Adelaide Test.

Cummins, known for his ability to produce perfect deliveries at key moments, once again sent the Indian captain packing with a stunning delivery.

Also Read: Watch: Fired Up Virat Kohli Sends Off Marnus Labuschagne With a Shush After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Screamer

The incident occurred on the 5th ball of the 21st over, when Cummins bowled a well-disguised 135.8 kmph good-length delivery. Aimed at the off stump, the ball angled in before straightening, leaving Rohit unable to judge the line.

Attempting to play from the crease, he was beaten by the movement and saw the ball clip the top of the off stump. With that wicket, half of the Indian batting lineup had been sent back, and Australia gained a firm grip on the match.

Watch the video here

Indian Batters Struggle Against Australia’s Pace Attack

Australia have taken the control of the match, reducing half of the Indian side to just 128 runs in the 2nd innings. Earlier, Australia posted 337 in response to India’s 180, with Travis Head (140) and Marnus Labuschagne (64). Bumrah (4/61) and Siraj (4/98) shared eight wickets for India.

Also Read: Kohli Doesn’t Forget: India Star Reminds Umpires of KL Rahul’s Perth Dismissal After Mitchell Marsh Survives Similar DRS [WATCH]

In India’s second innings, the Australian pace trio wreaked havoc. KL Rahul was dismissed for 7, followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 24 before falling. Virat Kohli, after struggling with deliveries outside the off stump, was dismissed for 11.

Shubman Gill scored 28 before getting out. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 6 after a superb delivery from Cummins. Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 28, but India struggled with the bat.

Australia’s pacers, Cummins (2/33), Boland (2/39), and Starc (1/49), had the upper hand, leaving India in a difficult position, still trailing by 29 runs at the close of Day 2.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Adelaide Test
AUS vs IND
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Pat Cummins
Rohit Sharma

