'Ego higher than Mt.Everest': Twitter reacts as SRH buy Pat Cummins for a record amount

Pat Cummins created history in the room as he became the second-most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) acquired Pat Cummins for a massive INR 20.5 crores in the IPL 2024 auction. Cummins is now the second-costliest buy ever and will play for the Orange Army.

The recency bias played a massive role in his pricing, for Cummins won the World Cup as a captain only a month ago. He led his team brilliantly in the event and also bowled well after the initial hiccups. There is no doubt that Cummins is a skilled player and deserves good pay, but he is certainly overpriced now.

Previously, Sam Curran held the record of the most expensive IPL player. Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought him for a whopping INR 18.50 crores in the IPL 2023 auction. However, the record is broken twice now.

The dynamics of mini-auction also played a big role in Cummins' heavy price. There aren’t many quality players available in the auction, and it leads to the players getting paid more than required. A similar thing happened with Pat Cummins here, making him the second-costliest player in the rich history of the league.

Fans react as Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive IPL player

Social media has been abuzz since the morning, given an IPL auction is a big event in itself. There were several speculations that Cummins might be sold at a hefty price. It became a reality when Sunrisers Hyderabad refused to slow down.

There was a lengthy battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as both of them seemed desperate to get the World Cup-winning captain. However, RCB had to back out when the deal went far from their budget. SRH exhausted a massive part of their budget in a bid to acquire Cummins.

Maybe SRH are looking at him as their captain. Aiden Markram didn’t do a great job as a leader last year, and Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at the bottom of the points table. While it’s not confirmed, the possibility of Cummins captaining SRH can not be ruled out.

The fans have expressed their reactions to Pat Cummins' whopping deal. While one section seemed happy, the other ones found him overpriced. The memes are also out in plenty.

Here are the reactions:

Mount Everest is the SECOND highest point in the world.



Kavya Maran's ego on the Auction table is at FIRST! #IPLAuction — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) December 19, 2023

Pat Cummins' salary is 6000 USD per ball in the IPL. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 19, 2023

Patty Cummins. You beauty. You deserve every Penny put out there Champ. Win the Big ones you get International Respect. Take a Bow. 🍾🍾🍾 #iplauction2024 #IPL — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 19, 2023

Pat Cummins after getting 20.5 cr from India pic.twitter.com/cbnN0ziZdS — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 19, 2023

Pat cummins sold for 20.5 Cr to SRH😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bubUSLOHOi — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) December 19, 2023

KKR,RCB & GT are definitely going all out on Starc. He'll break Cummins' price... Most probably GT will get him. Hope rcb idiots pick indian pacers & some Alzzari for cheap & close it. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) December 19, 2023

Cummins getting 4 million AUD is gonna get more news coverage than their WC win. — Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread (@basedIITian) December 19, 2023

RCB have applied for loan to IMF to buy Pat Cummins. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 19, 2023

That was a big toss to win in Ahmedabad for Pat Cummins#IPLAuction — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 19, 2023

Amazon Prime, need exclusive series on Pat Cummins from Nov 19 - Dec 19 — Varun (@wizardrincewind) December 19, 2023

Pat Cummins will be joined by his teammate Travis Head next season. Both will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the management will have high hopes with them. It will be interesting to see how the duo, especially Pat Cummins, perform.

