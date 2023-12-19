Rovman Powell's acquisition in IPL 2024 Auction plugs a major hole for Rajasthan Royals

While the price might be a bit high, the inaugural champions have got a great deal in Powell.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquired Rovman Powell for a whopping sum of INR 7.4 crores in the IPL 2024 auction. While the price might be a bit high, the inaugural champions have got a great deal in Powell. He will fit in perfectly in RR’s setup.

Rajasthan Royals have had issues with the lack of a quality lower-order batter who can thwack the pacers in the slog overs. They tried Jason Holder for this role last year, but he couldn’t repay the faith. His hitting abilities were far from ideal, and his boundary % was very low for a finisher.

In Rovman Powell, RR get a proven pace-hitter who can be flexible with his batting position. He can play in the middle order and do the finishing as well. His pace-hitting is among the best, for he has brute power to clear any boundary at his will.

Powell has a strike rate of 169.32 and hits a boundary every 4.26 deliveries against the pacers this year. He has hit 50 sixes, which are more than fours (47). Clearly, Powell is an ideal fit for the finisher’s role.

Powell has previous experience playing in the league, as he was quite successful during his stint with Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2022. He was absolutely brilliant against the pacers that season. Powell provided a final flourish and did it quite consistently.

RR now have Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel and Rovman Powell in the middle and lower middle order. Hetmyer has done a fabulous job at No.5, while Jurel also showed encouraging signs down the order last season. With Powell in the ranks, Rajasthan’s batting line-up is complete.

Powell can also bowl medium pace, and his bowling might be effective in Jaipur. The tracks in Jaipur last year were on the slower side, providing grip to the slower ones. Powell can bowl into the pitch and vary his pace to bowl a few overs.

If used wisely, Powell can be a great asset and an ideal buy for RR. It is necessary to nail his entry points with the bat and provide the right overs with the ball. Rovman Powell is a terrific buy from Rajasthan Royals.

