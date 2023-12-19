'We knew CSK would stop...' - Muralitharan reveals how SRH aced the bidding war for Travis Head

Head will now join the explosive Klaasen which now makes the SRH batting firepower extremely explosive alongside their talented domestic talents.

The IPL 2024 Auction is currently underway at the Coca Cola arena in Dubai. All the teams are looking busy as they try to secure the best deals and build a formidable side for the upcoming season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had clear goals of making amends in the auction. To address the team’s shortcomings from last year, SRH made a significant change in their coaching staff by bringing in former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori to replace Brian Lara.

The changes in coaching leadership and the retention of key players signal a fresh start and a renewed focus on achieving success in the upcoming season.

And it reflected in the auction too. With clear goals, SRH went after Aussie opener and 2023 WC winner Travis Head. They were embroiled in a war with 5-time IPL winners CSK but it was SRH who had the last laugh.

Muralitharan reveals SRH's strategy for Travis Head buy

Speaking on what the strategy was, Muttiah Muralitharan, SRH bowling coach revealed, "We knew CSK would stop bidding for Travis Head somewhere as they already had Devon Conway. We didn't think we would get him for a cheap price like this."

"We were looking for an opener who was left-handed. So Travis Head fits the bill. Also, he can bowl a bit of part time spin. So, that's a bonus," the Sri Lankan added.

ALSO READ: SRH IPL 2024 Auction Players’ List LIVE Updates: Players SOLD to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Auction 2024, Base Price, Final Price, Purse Remaining and Slots Left

Head will now join the explosive Klaasen which now makes the SRH batting firepower extremely explosive alongside their talented domestic talents.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.