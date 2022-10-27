Twitter reacts as Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in a thrilling last-ball win

Zimbabwe registered a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s stage in Perth on Thursday, October 27.

It was Pakistan’s second successive last-ball defeat of the tournament.

The T20 World Cup 2022 continues to throw up astonishing results, as Zimbabwe registered a nail-biting one-run win over 2009 champions Pakistan in their second match of the Super 12s round played in Perth on Thursday. Zimbabwe could manage just 130/8 after having opted to bat, but a stellar all-round bowling show, led by Sikandar Raza’s 3/25 helped them inch past their opponents off the very last ball. Pakistan seemed on course with Shan Masood (44 off 38) and Shadab Khan (17 off 14) going strong, until Raza's game-defining intervention.

Brad Evans bagged 2/25, while conceding just nine runs in the crucial final over, snatching a win despite conceding three and a boundary off the first two balls, which brought down the equation to four required off as many. He then delivered a dot, dismissed Mohammad Nawaz, before Shaheen Afridi was run-out in an attempt to steal a second off a mistimed hit.

“I am lost for words, my mouth's dry probably because of the emotions I am going through at the moment,” said Raza, who was named the Player of the Match. “I can't tell you how proud I'm of this bunch of boys. The way our seamers started at the top, was just unbelievable and the way we backed it up in the field and the way we kept believing, really lost for words. I was reminding the captain he owes me three watches.

“I was excited today, and I watched this clip by Ricky Ponting earlier in the morning, and that motivated me to come up with this performance. I would like to thank Ricky Ponting for that.”

The win puts Zimbabwe third in the Group 2 points table with three points, as many as South Africa’s, against whom they played out a rain-marred draw in Hobart earlier this week. India lead the table following their second straight win - by 56 runs against Netherlands in Sydney - earlier in the day, after South Africa had outplayed Bangladesh by 104 runs at the same venue.

If Zimbabwe win two of their remaining games, they have a great chance to make to the semis alongside India, more so if Pakistan beat South Africa.



Zimbabwe will play Bangladesh, Netherlands and India next.



This is the clip of Ricky Ponting praising Sikandar Raza that Raza just mentioned in the post match presentation after being awarded man of the match in #Zimbabwe's win against #Pakistan.





