Twitter user's wild prediction goes viral after thrilling Aus-NZ World Cup clash

Australia extend their winning streak in the ongoing World Cup after securing a narrow victory against the Kiwis.

The 27th match of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup took place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala between the Australia and the New Zealand.

After being sidelined due to injury in the preceding matches, Australian opener Travis Head made a triumphant return to the playing XI. Head's outstanding performance included a spectacular century and a formidable 175-run partnership with fellow opener David Warner, who also showcased an impressive display but fell short of a century.

Following suit, the next three batters - Mitchell Marsh (36), Steve Smith (18), and Marnus Labuschagne (18) made crucial contributions before Glenn Maxwell (41) and Pat Cummins (37) launched aggressive innings, propelling Australia to an imposing total of 388. Additionally, Josh Inglis added 38 runs, making Australia the first team to achieve three consecutive 350-plus scores in ODI history.

Glenn Phillips was the highlight in bowling for the Kiwis, securing three wickets for 37 runs. Trent Boult also claimed three wickets, while Mitchell Santner took two and James Neesham and Matt Henry each earned one wicket.

Rachin Ravindra's century goes in vain

In pursuit of the target, Devon Conway and Will Young made a solid start for the Black Caps, accumulating 61 runs together. However, they were dismissed in quick succession after failing to convert their promising starts into substantial scores. Subsequently, Rachin Ravindra partnered with Daryl Mitchell, adding 96 runs in 86 balls, effectively maintaining New Zealand's position in the game.

Although Mitchell was unable to capitalize on his start and was dismissed after reaching fifty, Rachin Ravindra seized the opportunity and notched an impressive century. Ravindra's innings concluded when he was dismissed by skipper Pat Cummins in the 41st over, having amassed 116 runs off 89 balls.

Towards the end, James Neesham exhibited exceptional determination. However, he was run out on the penultimate ball of the last over, resulting in a heart-wrenching loss for the Black Caps. Australia maintained their winning streak, securing a thrilling 5-run victory.

Following the match, a tweet by an user has gone extremely viral after he predicted the exact margin by which New Zealand would lose the contest.

