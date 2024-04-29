Two former RCB players make it to New Zealand's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

The New Zealand team will be led by the veteran batsman Kane Williamson

The New Zealand team has recently announced their 15 Man for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The global event is set to kick off from June 1 and will be conducted in a hybrid model in the United States of America and West Indies.

New Zealand will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Afghanistan on June 7, Friday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana and the match will commence at 07:30 PM local. New Zealand have been grouped in Pool C along with the co- hosts West Indies and budding cricket playing nations, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

The BLACKCAPS have announced a strong squad with ample T20I experience. The New Zealand team will be led by the veteran top order batsman Kane Williamson as declared by the BLACKCAPS selector Sam Wells at a recently conducted event on Monday in Auckland.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will mark Kane Williamson’s sixth appearance in the T20 World Cup and the fourth as the captain of the Kiwis. Williamson will be accompanied with the highest wicket taker in the T20I and the proficient pacer Tim Southee, alongside one of the best power play wicket takers in modern day cricket, Trent Boult, who has consistently delivered for his team franchise in the ongoing IPL 2024.



Our squad for the @t20worldcup in the West Indies and USA in June 🏏



MORE | https://t.co/a8cLkEjSDH #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OUwHjEdaPn — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 29, 2024

Our squad for the @t20worldcup in the West Indies and USA in June 🏏



MORE | https://t.co/a8cLkEjSDH #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OUwHjEdaPn — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 29, 2024



New Zealand’s Head Coach Gary Stead Backs Amateur All-Rounder for T20 World Cup 2024

In a recent statement while announcing the squad for the upcoming marquee tournament, the New Zealand team head coach Gary Stead congratulated the players named in the squad while citing the reasons to back a few amateur players among the experienced cricketers.

“I'd like to congratulate everyone named today. It’s a special time representing your country at a world tournament. We expect the venues in the West Indies to offer quite varied conditions and feel we’ve selected a squad with the scope to adapt to those conditions,” said Gary Stead.

Telegram Group Join Now

Pacer Matt Henry and All-Rounder Rachin Ravindra stand as the only two players in the New Zealand’s 15 Man squad for the T20 World Cup with little to no experience in the short format. However, with their recent performances in international and franchise cricket, Gary Stead backed the young cricketers to excel for New Zealand in the global championship.

Gary added, "Matt has worked exceptionally hard on his skills across the phases of a T20 game to come back into selection consideration. Rachin has made every post a winner in the past 12 months and it was exciting to see him continue that trajectory over the summer in the T20 format against Australia.”

New Zealand’s Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Kane Williamson (C)

Finn Allen

Trent Boult

Rachin Ravindra

Michael Bracewell

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Matt Henry

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Lockie Ferguson

Glenn Phillips

Mitchell Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Travelling Reserve - Ben Sears