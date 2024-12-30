Unsold Veteran Star From IPL 2025 Auction Steals the Show With 86* off 57 in BBL 2024–25

It's his highest score in the four matches he has played so far in the BBL 2024-25.

Unsold veteran star from the IPL 2025 auction, David Warner, steals the show with an unbeaten 86 off 57 for Sydney Thunder against Melbourne Renegades in the BBL 2024-25 match at Sydney Showground Stadium.

David Warner went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction after having a base price of INR 2 crore.

Also Read: Karun Nair’s Strong Domestic Form Puts Him in Contention for Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 Playing XI

Skipper Warner Guides Thunder to a Competitive Total After Early Setbacks

The skipper David Warner led a brilliant recovery for Sydney Thunder, guiding them to a competitive total at the end of their 20 overs.

Melbourne Renegades won the bat flip and chose to bowl first, a decision that initially paid off when Tom Rogers dismissed Cameron Bancroft in the second over.

The Renegades continued to take wickets at regular intervals, leaving Thunder struggling at 87/4 after 13.2 overs.

However, Warner had other plans. Showing his class and experience, the Thunder skipper played an exceptional knock, scoring an unbeaten 86 runs off 57 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 150.88.

Warner formed a crucial 69-run partnership with Gilkes for the fifth wicket, ensuring his team crossed the 155-run mark and set a competitive total.

David Warner’s unbeaten 86 off 57 balls in this match is his highest score in the four matches he has played so far in the BBL 2024-25. In his previous three outings, Warner had managed only 43 runs, but this performance signals that the veteran opener is back in form.

Also Read: Ashwin Indirectly Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Fan Clubs During Melbourne Test

Warner led Sydney Thunder to a competitive total and proving he still has plenty of cricket left in him.

Warner’s Unbeaten 86 Guides Thunder to 156/4

Sydney Thunder posted 156/4 in 20 overs, with David Warner top-scoring on 86* and Chris Gilkes adding 23*. The rest of the batting struggled.

In reply at the time of writing the report, Melbourne Renegades are 42/1 after 6 overs, with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tim Seifert at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.