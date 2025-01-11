News
Unwanted in IPL 2025 Auction, Veteran Batter Reminds Teams of His Revamped T20 Game With a Century in BBL
News
January 11, 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The match was his first of the season as he was the part of Australia's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India that Australia won 3-1.

Ignored in the IPL 2025 auction, Steve Smith proves his T20 prowess with a century against Perth Scorchers in the BBL.

Steve Smith, who last played in the IPL in 2021, registered himself with a base price of INR 2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction but went unsold.

Also Read: Former RCB Player Hails Rajasthan Royals’ Latest Signing at IPL 2025 Auction As ‘Bonafide Superstar’

Smith Shines in His First Match of the Season

The Sydney Sixers batted first in the match against the Perth Scorchers. Steve Smith and Josh Phillipe opened the innings for the Sixers. Phillipe departed early for 9 runs. Then, shortly after, the Sixers lost Kurtis Patterson for just 12 runs. Smith and Moises Henriques then built a brilliant 113-run partnership for the Sixers. Henriques scored 46 before getting out.

Smith continued on, scoring an unbeaten 121 off 64 balls with 10 fours and 7 sixes, at a strike rate of 189.06. In the last over, he hammered Jason Behrendorff for 21 runs by smashing 3 sixes as Sixers scored 220/3 in their 20 overs.

The match was Smith’s first of the season as he was the part of Australia’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India that Australia won 3-1. Performances like this show that Smith can still excel in T20 cricket if he delivers performances like this on regular basis.

Also Read: Emerging India Pace Sensation Set To Miss England White-Ball Series Due to Yet Another Injury

Smith’s Heroics Set a Tough Target for Scorchers

Talking about the match, Sydney Sixers scored 220/3 in their 20 overs, with Steve Smith scoring 121* and Moises Henriques contributing 46 runs.

For Perth Scorchers, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, and Jason Behrendorff took one wicket each. The Perth Scorchers, in reply, at the time of writing the report are 69/2 in 7.1 overs, with Sam Fanning and Cooper Connolly at the crease.

Big Bash League
Big Bash League 2024/25
IPL 2025 auction
Steve Smith
Sydney Sixers

