‘Very Humorous, But…’ – Former Indian Wicketkeeper Reacts to the Retirement Decision of Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has now led India to all four finals of the ICC events.

After leading India to the third Champions Trophy title, skipper Rohit Sharma declared that he is not retiring from the format anytime soon. Former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik found the way of the announcement “very humorous” while acknowledging Rohit’s clear message to the cricketing world.

“It pretty much sums up Rohit Sharma as a person. Very humorous about it but at the same time sending the message across: Don’t be in a hurry to ask for my retirement. I’ll do it when I feel like it,” said Karthik in an interview with the Cricbuzz.

What makes Kohli & Rohit deliver on the big day? 🤔🏆



Will Jaiswal be part of India's current white-ball setup? 🤔🏏



Dinesh Karthik reveals it all, in the latest #HeyCB! 🎙️🔥 pic.twitter.com/FwM6gIiN77 — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) March 13, 2025

ALSO READ:

Dinesh Karthik Hails Rohit Sharma As A Captain

While talking about Rohit’s captaincy, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player praised the Indian skipper for his glorious legacy. Rohit has now become the only captain to lead India to all four finals of the ICC events. Apart from two winning campaigns (the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2024 T20 World Cup), India also reached the final of the last World Test Championship (WTC) and the 2023 ODI World Cup under Rohit’s captaincy.

“Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest, no doubt. He’s leaving a serious legacy. Each of them (MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev) marked a generational change and a mindset shift”, Karthik stated.

The former player also praised star batter Virat Kohli for always stepping up for the team by ignoring the outside noise over all these years.

“They just know what it takes to do well in big matches. In the lead-up to a game, there are so many thoughts going on. But the way they channel those thoughts and use that energy on the field is what makes them special,” said the 39-year-old.

Karthik will now be seen in a different role in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). The Bengaluru-based franchise has offered him the role of mentor ahead of the 18th edition. RCB will kick off their campaign with a clash against Karthik’s former franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener on March 22 at the Eden Gardens.

On the other hand, Rohit is part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. MI will begin their campaign in an El Clasico against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 in Chennai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.