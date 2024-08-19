Vikram Rathour highlights Rohit Sharma's understated tactical brilliance in the T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rohit was under tremendous pressure in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final, with South Africa's winning equation down to run-a-ball at one stage.

Rohit Sharma captained India to the T20 World Cup 2024 win earlier this year in June and ended a jinx of 13 years. India had last lifted a World Cup back in 2011 when MS Dhoni hit the winning six in Wankhede.

Heaping plaudits on Rohit's captaincy brilliance, former batting coach Vikram Rathour highlighted the tactical mindset that had helped Rohit and Co come out on top in the nervy summit clash against South Africa in the mega-event.

Prior to the T20 World Cup 2024, India had qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and the 2023 ODI World Cup Final but faltered both times to Australia.

Thus, Rohit was under tremendous pressure when the Proteas had reduced their winning equation down to run-a-ball, with 30 runs needed off 30 balls and six wickets remaining.

Vikram Rathour highlights Rohit Sharma's understated tactical brilliance

This was when Rohit took a brave call by calling up Bumrah, whereas he would have otherwise saved Bumrah for later overs.

Although Bumrah didn't quite break the partnership, the batters (Klaasen and Miller) never dared to take him on and they scrambled only four runs off that over.

The momentum tipped in India's favour and the rest is history.

Revealing the sheer brilliance and mindset of Rohit, Vikram Rathour said on the podcast 'Find a way with Taruwar Kohli':

"He is tactically very good as a captain. In the T20 World Cup final, he finished Bumrah's over early. A lot of people must have questioned that decision, but that decision put us in the situation, where 16 was needed in the last over. His tactical decisions on the field are spot on. Sitting outside It surprises you as a coach as well. We from outside sometimes think what he is doing but then you realise what he has done after a while."

