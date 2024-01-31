'We expect England to win in India' - India's batting coach gets trolled after unusual comment ahead of second Test

 By Darpan Jain Jan 31, 2024, 19:52 IST
Vikram Rathour is a good player.?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4
India suffered a shocking defeat against England in the first Test in Hyderabad. They looked set to close the game in the third innings after a formidable 190-run lead in the first innings.

However, what followed was completely unexpected, and the Indian team were clearly unprepared. Ollie Pope notched up a magnificent 196 to bring England back into the game.

Later, Tom Hartley picked seven wickets in the fourth dig to derail India’s batting innings. The home team fell short by 28 runs and conceded an early lead to the English team.

The coaches and players have received a lot of flak since this embarrassing defeat across social media platforms. The criticism was bound to roll out after their mediocre performance on the third and fourth days, which led to their sudden loss.

India's batting coach makes an unusual comment ahead of second Test

As the Indian team prepares for the second Test, the batting coach, Vikram Rathour, attended a press conference, answering different queries from the journalists. Praising England, Rathour said that the English team was brave, and Pope played a brilliant knock.

“They (England) were brave. They took their chances, which worked for them. The kind of innings Pope played was exceptional. I haven't seen too many playing such a knock against our bowling attack,” stated Rathour.

However, the batting coach later made an unusual comment, which didn’t go well with fans across social media platforms. Rathour stated they expect the visiting team to win a few games in India.

“I don't think (there's any pressure). We are expected to win while playing in India, and the boys are used to that by now. The message to them from the support staff is to play good cricket and not bother about results too much. The other teams also come well-prepared. Since we have won Test matches in Australia, England and South Africa, we also expect them to win a Test in India.”

As the comment went viral, the users on X (formerly Twitter) made fun of it. A few of them also questioned the team’s commitment.

While Vikram Rathour tried to explain that the visiting teams also come with preparations, the users took his comments the wrong way. The batting coach has already been under scrutiny following poor batting shows from the Indian batter, and he didn’t help himself by churning out such a comment, either.

