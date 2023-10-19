Watch: Kohli gives death stare, umpire forgets to call wide in wild scenes

The on-field umpire adjudged a clearly wide ball as a legal delivery in what was the last over of India’s game against Bangladesh.

The on-field umpire adjudged a clearly wide ball as a legal delivery in what was the last over of India’s game against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli was batting on 97 with the Men in Blue requiring two more runs to win at that point, and they won’t mind this decision. Virat Kohli was infuriated when the bowler bowled a wide and gave a death stare because he was desperate for that century.

India required 257 to win their fourth consecutive game of the tournament after restricting Bangladesh to a modest total on a batting-friendly pitch. The openers again provided a brisk start to the team, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill easily scoring runs. Even when Rohit got out, Virat Kohli carried the momentum and made a mockery of the chase.

However, the drama unfolded in the last few overs of the game when Virat Kohli was nearing his century. The runs required to win the game were almost identical to the runs Virat needed for his century. So, Kohli decided not to take singles and try getting to his century.

By this point, the chase master had ensured India secured a win. Hence, it was completely fine to go for his personal milestone after doing all the hard yards earlier in his innings. However, what happened in the final over had more drama than the whole game before this over.

The on-field umpire turns down a clear wide in the last over

When India required two runs to register another victory, Kohli was batting on 97. However, the bowler Nasum Ahmed bowled a full delivery down the leg side. It was a clear wide, but the umpire, Richard Kettleborough, didn’t open his arms.

Maybe, he thought Virat, shuffled towards the leg side initially before moving to his initial position. Hence, Richard didn’t adjudge it as a wide. Virat gave a death stare to the bowler for conceding an extra when he had a chance to complete his milestone.

Clearly, Virat wasn’t pleased with the bowler’s tactic. He wouldn’t have minded it being given a legal delivery. After all, he was desperate for his 48th ODI century.

That was wide for sure

On the next ball, Kohli hit a maximum to seal the deal. Virat Kohli was getting to his fifties but not turning it into three figures for different reasons. His celebration depicted the value of this ton.

