‘Tell your mate that Virat Kohli isn't a thug’ - Tino Best slams English press on Twitter

Former West Indies quick Tino Best took to Twitter to take a stance for Virat Kohli, who was criticised for his on-field celebrations and behaviour during the England-India Edgbaston Test.

“I’m tired of reading the English press talk crap about Virat or any player who isn’t English.”

Virat Kohli’s passionate on-field intensity and aggression, and his constant chatting with Jonny Bairstow in the recently concluded England-India Edgbaston Test was a play-within-a-play. Kohli was seen having animated conversations with Bairstow during England’s first innings, and was seen giving the centurion a send-off while blowing a kiss.

As England crumbled from 107/0 to 109/3 in their run-chase of 378 on the penultimate day, Kohli was visibly pumped up while celebrating Alex Lees’ dismissal, making his emotions clear as he first ran in a direction opposite to that of his teammates, giving fist pumps.

Kohli’s reactions sparked reactions from several journalists and fans alike, with renowned English cricket reporter George Dobell posting a picture of Kohli celebrating Lees’ dismissal on Twitter, captioning: “An interesting place to celebrate the wicket of Alex Lees…”

The spot through which Kohil ran through, as pointed out by Dobell, was almost at the middle of the pitch - “the danger area” - a territory prohibited for players during play.

Former West Indies quick Tino Best responded to the tweet in support of Kohli, who he felt was targeted because he wasn’t English.

“Bro y’all Reaching Now FFS, …… anyone who’s BOLD and brown or black y’all always got a Dammmm problem with anyone who challenges y’all it's an issue, I’m tired of reading the English press talk crap about Virat or any player who isn’t English," Best tweeted.

Dobell replied: “C’mon, Tino. You know me much better than that."

However, Best held his stance firm, as he pointed out at criticism Kohli had received earlier in the Test for his banter with Bairstow. The right-arm quick, who represented West Indies in 25 Tests, 26 ODIs and six T20Is between 2003 and 2014, didn’t hesitate in referencing the famous “Grovel” episode from the English summer of 1976.

“For sure George you’re a real one but the others alway reaching from the English commentators etc etc , tell your mate that Virat isn’t a thug he’s a modern day Icon simple ……. But then again he isn’t English so we would get these types of Articles make them Grovel," Best Tweeted.

