Virat Kohli replaces Deepak Hooda and falls cheaply; fans react

Virat Kohli could score just a single on his T20I return in the second T20I against England at Edgbaston on Saturday, falling to debutant Richard Gleeson on the third ball he faced.
 By CX Staff Writer Sat, 9 Jul 2022
Virat Kohli’s previous T20I appearance had come in February 2022 against the West Indies.

Virat Kohli was perhaps the most notable inclusion from the four changes India made to its XI in the second T20I against England at Edgbaston on Saturday. Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah - each of whom had played the fifth rescheduled Test at the same venue - replaced Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh in the line-up.

While there were speculations that Kohli would partner skipper Rohit Sharma at the top, the former India captain came in at the usual No.3 position, with RIshabh Pant promoted to open in a surprise move.

Kohli had the platform laid, walking in at the fall of Rohit’s wicket in the fifth over, with India at 49/1, but he could only manage a single on his return. The right-hander got a top-edge off an attempted slog against debutant Richard Gleeson, and the ball spooned towards Dawid Malan, who ran behind from backward point to complete the catch.

Gleeson, who had dismissed Rohit earlier, sent back Pant off his very next ball, as India slumped from 49/0 to 61/3 within  a period of over-and-a-half.

Kohli replaced the in-form Deepak Hooda at the No.3 position, after the latter had registered his maiden T20I hundred against Ireland last month and had got 33 off 17 in India’s 50-run win in the series opener in Southampton.

The former India captain's yet another failure sparked numerous reactions on social media.

