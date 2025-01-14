India Stars Named In Delhi Squad For Ranji Trophy But Administrators Unsure They Will Play

Their inclusion also comes with a big exception

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday named former India captain Virat Kohli, keeper Rishabh Pant and pacer Harshit Rana in their ‘International Players’ list for the preliminary Ranji Trophy squad for 2025.



However, the DDCA put an asterisk under the list of 38 players under the international category saying their inclusion in the final squad will be based on their ‘availability’.

“The inclusion of the above-mentioned international players in the final squad is subject to their availability,” the DDCA release said.

It has been over a decade since Kohli appeared for Delhi, with his last domestic appearance coming in 2012. Pant, who has been India’s first-choice keeper, has not played for his state side since the 2017-18 season.

The recent mandate by head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI for international players to play domestic cricket has seen some developments. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna and N Jagadeesan have reported immediately to their state teams after the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

It was also reported that skipper Rohit Sharma has joined the Mumbai team ahead of its preparations for the Ranji Trophy which is set to resume on January 23.

DDCA tells Kohli to take ‘inspiration’

Despite naming them in the probable squad, DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said he wasn’t sure of their participation in the Ranji Trophy.

“The BCCI has also mentioned players should participate in domestic cricket. I feel Virat and Rishabh should play at least one game, but I don’t think they will,” Sharma was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Sharma also said the former Indian captain should take Mumbai players as an example to play for his state team.

“Virat should take inspiration from the Mumbai cricketers and play for Delhi in domestic cricket whenever he is available,” he said.

No inspiration against Australia

Kohli has scored 190 runs from nine innings in the Border Gavaskar Trophy which India lost by 1-3. He scored a hundred in the first Test win in Perth, but his dismissal pattern of edging the ball pitched outside off-stump drew heavy criticism.

Kohli is not far away from reaching the milestone of 10,000 Test runs, but the recent performances have not inspired confidence for his prolonged career in the longest format. Playing in the Ranji Trophy could just be a welcome change.

Pant was far from his attacking best in the series, scoring 255 runs from nine innings which included just one fifty in the Sydney Test. His shot selection in the fourth Test in Melbourne was labelled ‘stupid’ on air by former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar.

Delhi are currently fourth in the Elite D group of Ranji Trophy with one win, one loss and three drawn matches. They next play Saurashtra in Rajkot from January 23-26.

