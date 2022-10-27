Watch: Kohli shocked at his own six; fans love his reaction after the shot

Virat Kohli came up with a shot too good that it surprised even him in the Super 12s game of the T20 World Cup at SCG.

The former India skipper timed the ball to perfection towards the extra cover region for a six against the Netherlands.

Virat Kohli played a powerpacked extra cover drive for a maximum through the off-side in India's second Super 12s clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 game against the Netherlands on Thursday (October 27).

The Indian batting great dispatched left-arm spinner Fred Klaassen for a six over extra cover region on a full-pitched delivery, timing the ball to perfection for a six to continue his end-overs flourish.

Even the former skipper was left shocked by the quality of the stroke he executed as at no stage of it did he look to over-hit the ball, simply letting his bat flow towards that region for a maximum that made for a delighted picture.

The six was another great example of Virat Kohli's strong forearms and his ability to loft the ball over the in-field. It was only an extension of what would be any other elegant Kohli cover drive hit along the turf and yet jammed onto the sponsor hoardings next to the boundary line.

The Virat Kohli six off a cover drive

The memorable shot arrived halfway through the 17th over of the Indian first-innings batting effort at SCG. Facing Klaasen from the around-the-wicket angle for the left-arm pacer, Virat Kohli found room to hit the ball over extra cover on a full-pitched delivery.

The ball came in Kohli's radar, which allowed him time it to perfection towards the cover region. The timing was so good on this cover drive that it kept flying through the SCG and went on to hit the hoardings behind the ropes before coming back on the field.

Shot of the match - Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/S5DsDN07HC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2022

As he executed the shot, and took a few steps towards his batting partner Suryakumar Yadav, Kohli could be seen looking shocked by what had just happened since his focus all through the stroke was to only get it over the in-field for a boundary.

But the batter's strong forearms helped him send it over the ropes for a six that took Kohli to 49* off 36 balls. The batter eventually finished 62 not out off 44 balls in India's imposing total of 179/2 in their allotted 20 overs.