Unique celebration between Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav mid-match; video goes viral

The two Indian middle-order giants found an amusing means to celebrate a boundary during the T20 World Cup 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli shared another brilliant partnership for India in the Netherlands Super 12 clash.

Suryakumar Yadav came up with an interesting means to celebrate a boundary with Virat Kohli during India's second Super 12s encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

As Kohli dispatched Netherlands seamer Bas de Leede for a four, rather than thumping the gloves, Suryakumar was seen rubbing his shoulder onto his partner's shoulder in an amusing moment that saw the two cricketers laugh about it later on.

Kohli was left surprised for a split second when rather than the usual glove-to-glove, his partner offered him a shoulder to rub onto after his four down the leg side. The incident left everyone stuck for a second, with ICC making a point to post it over social media for it being a unique form of celebration.

SKY-Kohli share a shoulder bump to celebrate four runs

The moment arrived halfway past the 16th over of the Indian first-innings. Facing a slower ball from De Leede, Virat Kohli hammered him for a boundary through the vacant deep fine-leg region.

As he secured the four runs and went across to the other end, Suryakumar congratulated him in a an amusing manner, offering him a shoulder to rub onto rather than the gloves.

The moment surprised the fans alright, it left even Kohli stuck for a brief second as he then recognised the funny moment and also jovially offered Suryakumar his shoulder.

Shoulder bump aside, there wasn't anything unusual about the partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, who continue to share a fruitful bond in the middle for India.

WATCH: Dewald Brevis takes a spectacular boundary catch at CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23

After sharing some eye-catching stands in the recent T20Is versus Australia and South Africa, the two cricketers stitched one more brilliant partnership in the T20 World Cup.

Walking out with India 84/2 in the 12th over, Suryakumar produced a knock of 51 not out off just 25 balls in a stand of 95 runs for the third wicket with Kohli, who overcame another slowish start at his end to finish an unbeaten 62 from 44 deliveries.