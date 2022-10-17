Watch: Stunning Run-out, cracking catch - Virat Kohli turns warm-up game around with brilliance in the field

Virat Kohli produced stunning fielding heroics in the closing stages of India’s first T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match against Australia in Brisbane on Monday.

Virat Kohli showcased his fielding brilliance during India’s first T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane on Monday, October 17, turning the game around to help his side seal a thrilling six-run win.

With Australia needing 16 off 11, Harshal Patel slipped in a full, slower ball, and Josh Inglis mistimed it on the leg side. Kohli, stationed at short mid-wicket sprinted across and gathered the ball to fire a direct hit onto the stumps - all in one motion - to send non-striker Tim David back in the hut. A ball earlier, Harshal had castled a well set Aaron Finch (76 off 54) with a perfect slower in-dipping yorker and the back-to-back dismissal brought India back into the contest.

Kohli wasn’t just done yet. In the next over, he plucked a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Pat Cummins, helping India tighten their grip. Mohammed Shami, bowling his first over in competitive cricket after a long-break, pitched one full and Cummins timed it fairly well towards long-on. Kohli leaped up high to complete a stunning grab with his right hand, much to his own amusement.

“He’s worth his place in the team for fielding alone,” quipped Sunil Gavaskar on air.

Shami, named as the injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's 15-member squad, conceded just four in the final over while bagging three wickets to help India close out on a narrow win. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned 2/20 from three overs, while Arshdeep Singh, Harshal and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, India managed 186/7 in the allotted 20 overs after being put in to bat, with KL Rahul (57 off 33) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33) being the major contributors. India will face New Zealand in their second warm-up match at the same venue on Wednesday, October 19.

The inaugural edition champions will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game of the tournament major in Melbourne on Sunday, October 23.