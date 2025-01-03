News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
virat kohli survives golden duck third umpire controversial catch steve smith scott boland
News
January 3, 2025 - 6:10 am

Virat Kohli survives first-ball duck as umpire rules controversial catch in favour of the batter

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
virat kohli survives golden duck third umpire controversial catch steve smith scott boland

A jittery morning in Sydney for India could have dwindled further with Virat Kohli surviving a golden duck off Scott Boland shortly after openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal made their way back to the pavilion.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, stepping in for Rohit Sharma who had “opted to rest”, had chosen to bat first after winning the toss on an unusally green SCG pitch. An innocuous flick off a half volley saw Rahul perishing before Yashasvi Jaiswal nicked one from Boland to debutant Beau Webster in the slip cordon.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Responds to Dressing Room Leaks Around His ‘Enough Is Enough’ Rant

Steve Smith grasses Virat Kohli chance

Boland almost had two in two when Kohli edged his first delivery off a back of a length channel to Steve Smith in the slips. Smith appeared to almost take the catch, lose balance and pass it on the nearby fielder who took the rebound catch.

But the replays showed that Smith had possibly grassed the chance with the fingers not quite underneath the ball from the replays showed on TV. The ball appeared to be bouncing off the turf after hitting Smith’s fingers before it went to the nearby fielder.

After multiple replays, third umpire Joel Wilson ruled in favour of India and Kohli, confirming that he could “clearly see the ball roll off the grass”.

Justin Langer, on 7 Cricket, thought otherwise about the decision.

“From what I have seen there, that makes it more obvious to me that should have been out. Steve Smith had his fingers (underneath the ball), and you could see he was flicking the ball up, it was brilliant what he did. He had his fingers under the ball, he flicked it up deliberately and in my opinion that’s out,” Langer said.

There were other Aussie players who also felt Kohli had to be given out.

“I think that’s out… I think he’s made the second movement to get his fingers underneath it,” Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

“He’s got away with one there Kohli. To me that’s just out,” Allan Border chipped in.

“The Australian fans will fell they’ve been robbed, the Indian fans will feel very relieved,” Isa Guha countered from the commentary box.

Watch Steve Smith grass Virat Kohli’s edge off Scott Boland

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Rohit Sharma dropped for Sydney Test

Rohit Sharma Dropped for Final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test, India Star To Return to Captaincy

Rohit Sharma had a forgettable outing, both with the bat and as a captain.
News
02/01/2025
India Test team head coach Gautam Gambhir BCCI scrutiny

4 Reasons Why Gautam Gambhir Is Under BCCI Scrutiny for His Decisions During Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

News
02/01/2025
India’s playing XI will be interesting since the team management might take a few big calls and drop a few prominent names.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant Out? India’s Playing XI for SCG Test Set To Witness Big Calls

India’s playing XI will be interesting since the team management might take a few big calls and drop a few prominent names.
Features
02/01/2025
Gautam Gambhir has responded to the dressing room leaks, which said, “Enough is enough” to Indian players after the Melbourne Test defeat.

Gautam Gambhir Responds to Dressing Room Leaks Around His ‘Enough Is Enough’ Rant

Gautam Gambhir said the conversation inside the dressing room shouldn’t be leaked and remain within the walls.
News
02/01/2025
Gautam Gambhir press conference Rohit Sharma dropped SCG Test

Rohit Sharma set to be dropped for SCG Test? Gautam Gambhir drops a bomb in the press conference

News
02/01/2025
Rishabh Pant to be dropped for Dhruv Jurel AUS vs IND SCG Test

Rishabh Pant Set to Be Axed from Playing XI as India Consider Punishing Star Wicketkeeper for SCG Test

News
02/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy