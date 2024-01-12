Virat Kohli on the verge of a major milestone; all set to join Gayle and Warner in the elite T20 List

Virat Kohli is among the best all-format batters of all time.

Virat Kohli is among the best all-format batters of all time. He scores runs almost every time he plays. No wonder he is called a ‘run-machine’ of the modern generation.

While his Test and ODI cricket garners a lot of attention, his T20 game is often underappreciated despite him being as consistent in this format. Kohli has won so many games for his team with his unique method of T20 batting. While he may not look as expansive, Kohli has always scored runs in T20s at a reasonable pace.

His method of constructing a T20 innings is among the best in the world. Kohli goes at a reasonable pace throughout the innings and turns himself into an absolute beast after getting set. He is among the best pace-hitters in the world, for Kohli can hit boundaries with ease.

Numerous times in his career, the legendary batter has bailed India and his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), out of the troubled water over the years. Kohli is the best T20I batter ever. Some of his knocks are iconic and need no introduction.

Virat Kohli all set to join Chris Gayle and David Warner in the elite T20 list

While Virat Kohli didn’t play the first T20I against Afghanistan, he is expected to return for the second game. This game will provide him with an opportunity to join Chris Gayle and David Warner in an elite list. Kohli has a chance to complete a century of 50+ scores in T20s, a feat only achieved by two other batters.

Virat Kohli has 11965 runs at a marvellous average of 41.40 and a strike rate of 133.35 in 357 T20 innings. He also has 91 fifties and eight centuries to his name. Currently, Kohli has 99 50+ scores.

If he scores a fifty or more in the next game, Kohli will become only the third batter after Chris Gayle (110) and David Warner (107) to have 100+ scores of fifty or more.

It will be an incredible achievement for Kohli. It shows the consistency of Kohli in a format known for cameos. Virat Kohli will look to accomplish the milestone in the next game and help India seal the series.

