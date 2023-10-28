Virat Kohli wants to add this shot of an English great in his armour

Virat Kohli is among the greatest players of modern-day cricket, with a range of shots in his armour and is capable of taking any bowler down at his peak.

Virat Kohli is among the greatest players of modern-day cricket, with a range of shots in his armour and is capable of taking any bowler down at his peak. The batters try to emulate him to succeed in the international arena. After a slight slump, Kohli is back to his best again, scoring runs for fun.

In the ongoing edition of the World Cup 2023, Kohli has 354 runs at an average of 118 and a strike rate of 90.53 in five ODI innings. He has also amassed three fifties and a century. With the kind of form he’s in, Kohli will look to add plenty more to his tally.

Virat has taken his team out of troubled waters a few times already this World Cup. His presence has had a significant effect on India’s unbeaten run. However, as the campaign moves forward, the Men in Blue will have several daunting opponents to face and crunch moments to win.

One of those arduous tasks will be facing England in Lucknow on Sunday (October 29). While the English team haven’t been in great form, they have a star-studded team with numerous match-winners throughout. Moreover, the defending champions don’t have anything to lose now, making them even more dangerous.

Virat Kohli wants to add a famous shot in his armour

Ahead of a massive contest against England, Virat Kohli talked about a range of things related to the English team and its players in a show with Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the World Cup in India. While talking about Mark Wood, Kohli was full of praise, labelling him a great bowler.

“Mark Wood, I have played against Mark Wood. I think he is a great bowler; he has the skillsets to trouble the batsmen. So, I would like to test myself against real pace,” stated Kohli.

Further, when asked about Joe Root, Kohli labelled him a ‘great’, adding he wants to add Joe Root’s famous reverse lap.

“Joe is a great all around. The way he plays the reverse lap - I would like to take that shot,” exclaimed Virat Kohli on Star Sports.

