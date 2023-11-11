"Soot samet lautana..": Virender Sehwag defends 'Zindbhaag' comment with counter-proof

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has recently come under heavy scrutiny for his social media post on X, where he bid farewell to Pakistan after New Zealand's victory over Sri Lanka nearly dashed their hopes of reaching the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinals.

In the aftermath of the match, Sehwag used X to take a dig at Pakistan, a move that drew criticism from numerous fans who found his remarks overly harsh. Some questioned Sehwag's decision to celebrate prematurely and criticized him for not expressing empathy towards the opposing team.

In response to the backlash, Sehwag offered a straightforward explanation for his earlier post about Pakistan in a subsequent social media update on Saturday (November 11). He recounted the ridicule Team India faced when they lost the 2022 World Cup semifinal against England the previous year.

Sehwag gives back to critics in his own style

"In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011."

Sehwag further wrote, "And those preaching class, that is a two way street. Jo Achha vyavhar kare uske saath hum bahut hi achhe, aur jo aisa vyavhar kare toh sahi mauke par soot samet lautana is my way. On field bhi, off-field bhi. (I am always polite with those who treat us well. But those who behave badly, this is my way of returning with interest, both on and off the field)."

Backing his opinion, Sehwag shared screenshots of tweets made after India's loss in 2022 and issued a message to those questioning him. He concluded the post asserting that if he perceived any disrespect towards India, he would respond in his own manner.

Pakistan Zindabhaag!

Have a safe flight back home . pic.twitter.com/7QKbLTE5NY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2023

And they come… pic.twitter.com/W7U67pBrFU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 11, 2023

