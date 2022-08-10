Washington Sundar injured in One Day Cup in England

India all-rounder Washington Sundar suffered an injury during a Group B One-Day Cup game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford on Wednesday, August 10.

Sundar left the field early during the Worcestershire innings, having not sent down a single ball.

Washington Sundar left the field early during a One-Day Cup Group B game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford on Wednesday, after he fell heavily on his left-shoulder. The India all-rounder received some treatment on the field, but walked off thereafter and didn’t return until the Worcestershire innings ended at 248/9. The off-spinner hadn’t sent down a single ball in the innings.

Sundar scored 30* and 8 respectively, and bagged three wickets at 26 from his first two outings combined. In the two County Championship Games he played earlier this season, he bagged eight wickets at 24.75, including a five-for.

Fitness has been a major concern for Sundar in recent times, denting his regularity in the Indian team, having put him well behind in the pecking order for India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad selection.

“He is a great asset for the Indian team. But at the moment, he needs to work on his fitness and wait for his chance. We have spoken to him about the T20 World Cup. Ashwin will be preferred in Australia. Washington will be a backup in case of injury in T20s for now,” a member of the selection committee was quoted as saying by InsideSport on Wednesday.

More to follow …

