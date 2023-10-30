'Got better control than myself' - Wasim Akram heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah

It has been a high-scoring World Cup, but Bumrah has not only restricted the batters from scoring freely but also dismissed them regularly.

Jasprit Bumrah is unarguably the greatest fast bowler in the cricket fraternity currently. His skills are unmatched, as no other bowler can boast of having as supreme skillsets as Bumrah. Even on his bad days, Bumrah bowls better than most of his counterparts, as visible numerous times in the last few years.

In the ongoing edition of the World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah has again shown his class and has been instrumental in India’s unbeaten run so far. He has 14 wickets at a marvellous average of 15.07 and a strike rate of 23 in six innings this tournament. Bumrah has also conceded only 3.91 runs per over.

It has been a high-scoring World Cup, but Bumrah has not only restricted the batters from scoring freely but also dismissed them regularly. The kind of skillsets he possesses are bound to be compared with the greatest fast bowlers ever to grace the game. Every time Bumrah plays, he is associated with the legends of the game, and rightly so.

His sensational spell against the defending champions, England, again highlighted his worth. The English batters were never comfortable facing him, and a few of them also succumbed to his supreme accuracy. His wickets with the new ball paved the way for India’s massive win in Lucknow last night.

Wasim Akram heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah

Wasim Akram has been among the finest new-ball bowlers in the history of the game. After watching Bumrah’s spell against England, he couldn’t resist himself from heaping praise on the Indian sensation. While talking about his technique, Akram labelled Bumrah as the “best in the world”.

“He is the best in the world right now. Top of the ladder! The control, the pace, the variations, just a complete bowler. A treat to watch,” exclaimed Wasim in a show with A Sports. “With the new ball, to get this kind of movement on this kind of pitch - pace, carry, follow-through - you name it. He’s a complete bowler.”

Wasim then talked about what makes him a potent weapon against the batters.

“When Bumrah is bowling to a left-hander from around the wicket, he hits the ball on the seam with an inward angle. And if you bowl with an inward angle from the wide of the crease to a right-hander, the batter will feel the ball is coming in and play with the angle. But the ball will move away from him to beat the batters most of the time.”

Wasim Akram gushing over #Bumrah and calling his control over the new ball’s swing better than his own is just something to watch and listen 🥺❤️❤️



There’s no one better than Wasim Akram when it comes to swinging the ball. When he says someone was better than him 🤌🤌 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/HCzH9FPcDP — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi 🜃 (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) October 29, 2023

Later, Akram went on to say that Bumrah has got more control with the new ball than him.

“When I used to bowl outswingers to the right-handers, I didn’t have as much control with the new ball at times. So, I used to hit the seam with my wrists so that the ball cut away after pitching. But Bumrah definitely got better control with the new ball than myself.”

