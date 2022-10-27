Zimbabwe crumbled from 95/3 to 95/7.

Babar Azam showcased his brilliance in the field with a brilliant catch in the slip to dismiss Regis Chakabva in a Group 2 Super 12s clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Thursday.

Chakabva, who had walked in to bat after Sean Williams was castled by Shadab Khan on the fifth ball of the 14th over, pressed forward while attempting to defend a floated leg-break. However, the right-hander was beaten comprehensively to find an outside edge, and Babar at slip flew across to his right to complete an outstanding one-handed grab. The skipper’s brilliance left his teammates thrilled, none as much as the bowler Shadab.

Watch: Babar Azam takes screamer at first slip to leave teammates in awe

Mohammad Wasim Jr had the in-form Sikandar Raza caught by Haris Rauf at deep backward square leg in the third ball of the next over, and castled Luke Jongwe off the very next ball as Zimbabwe stumbled from 95/3 to 95/7 within a space of an over.

Earlier, Zimbabwe openers Wesley Madhevere and skipper Craig Ervine made a fluent start, adding 38 in the first four overs after the former opted to bat. Ervine was bounced out by Rauf on the final ball of the fifth over, while Wasim Jr had Madhevere leg-before after a successful review. Shadab had Milton Shumba caught off his own bowling for 8.

Zimbabwe were eventually limited to 130/8 in the allotted 20 overs, with Wasim Jr. registering a career-best 4/24 from four overs.

Pakistan made one change from their playing XI after the last-ball defeat to India in Melbourne on Sunday, with Wasim Jr. replacing Asif Ali. Zimbabwe benched Tendai Chatara after a rain-marred draw against South Africa, with the 31-year-old making way for Evans.

Earlier, South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 104 runs in Sydney in the first game of the day, before India registered a comfortable 56-run win over the Netherlands at the same venue. India currently lead the Group 2 points table with two wins from as many matches.