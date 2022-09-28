Watch: Deepak Chahar's cracking inswinger and setup to Temba Bavuma leaves Rohit Sharma in awe

Deepak Chahar produced a brilliant inswinger to castle Temba Bavuma in the first Inda vs South Africa T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

India had South Africa reduced to 9/5 halfway through the third over.

India bowlers made a sizzling start in the first T20I against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28, reducing the vistours to 9/5 in the third over after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl.

It was all set up by Deepak Chahar in his very first over, as he dished out three out-swingers at South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, before bamboozling him with one that came in. The ball was pitched at a relatively fuller length, and swung and moved in sharply to sneak between the right-hander’s bat and pad to rattle the stumps. Skipper Rohit couldn't be more impressed.

Watch: Deepak Chahar's cracking inswinger and setup to Temba Bavuma that left Rohit Sharma in awe

Two wickets!

Two similar dismissals!

Bavuma and Quinton de Kock depart early on.



Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/aLfcrJxs1C — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh had Quinton de Kock drag one onto his stumps a ball later, and accounted for an in-form Rilee Rossouw for a first-ball duck, having caught-behind to an out-swinger on the fifth ball of the over. The set was rounded with another brilliant inswinger to breach the defence of the experienced David Miller, who too, saw one sneak between bat and pad to hit his stumps.

Young Tristan Stubbs was the third batter to fall for a golden duck in the innings, slashing a wide one off Chahar straight to Arshdeep towards the third-man region, who ran in a few yards to complete a fine catch. South Africa were reduced to 9/5 halfway through the third over. The Proteas were 30/5 at the end of six overs, with Aiden Markram joined by Wayne Parnell.

Both Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh had last played for India during the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE earlier this month. Arshdeep was rested for the recent T20I series against Australia, which India won 2-1, while Chahar was a part of the squad but didn't get a game. India have benched Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had an underwhelming series against Australia, while Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out after having complained of back-pain.

The BCCI, in an update, stated: “Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first India vs South Africa T20I.”

