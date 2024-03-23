WATCH: MS Dhoni impressed with Shivam Dube's stunning pull for six off Alzarri Joseph

Shivam Dube scored a crucial 34* off 28 balls, which included 4 fours and a six, and steered CSK home comfortably in the end.

Chennai Super Kings began its IPL 2024 campaign like the true defending champions when they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru comfortably by 6 wickets. Chasing 174 to win, the Super Kings chased the total down in 18.4 overs. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja remained till the end with an unbeaten 66-run partnership.

Debutant Rachin Ravindra top-scored for CSK with a quickfire 15-ball-37. Earlier, RCB scored 173/6 in their 20 overs. Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik produced a scintillating partnership of 95 from just 50 balls to take their side to a respectable total. But CSK's batters had other plans. All of the CSK's batters got starts and had scores in double-digits.

After an excellent season last year, Shivam Dube continued from where he left from and scored a crucial 34 from 28 balls. The left-hander came in as an impact player at No. 5. His innings was crucial in the context that CSK were in a spot of bother at 110/4, when they had lost Daryl Mitchell. Dube's innings included 4 fours and 1 six.

In the 19th over of the match, when CSK were on brink of the win, Shivam Dube smashed Alzarri Joseph for a stunning pull shot that went for a massive six over deep backward square leg. MS Dhoni, who was in the dressing room, was visibly impressed with the shot, as his facial expressions would tell.

Shivam Dube was continuously peppered with the short ball by RCB pacers all throughout his innings Initially, he was struggling for his timing and found it difficult to score runs. But Dube bided his time and stayed there. When he got settled, he played his shots to perfection and found a way to deal with the short stuff as well.

Dube is known for his exploits against spin bowling but he showed his composure against pacers as well to score a valuable 34*. Both him and Jadeja ensured CSK do not lose any further wickets and took them home comfortably in the end.

