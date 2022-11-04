Glenn Maxwell produced a game-defining run-out in Australia’s last T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s clash against Afghanistan in Adelaide on Friday, to keep the hosts alive in the semi-final race.

Afghanistan stumbled from 99/2 to 103/6 in their run-chase of 169.

Glenn Maxwell turned it around for Australia in their last Super 12s clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 - against Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 4 - inflicting a run-out with a direct hit to send back a well-set Gulbadin Naib to set it up for a narrow four-run win.

Naib (39 off 23) struck three fours and two sixes in a 59-run partnership with Ibrahim Zadran, putting his side on course in a 169-run chase. On the first ball of the 14th over bowled by Adam Zampa, Ibrahim played one towards wide long-on and the pair set off for a double. Maxwell sprained across and fired a direct hit and the non-striker’s end to catch the batter well short of his crease.

Ibrahim top-edged a sweep to fine leg on the next ball, and Najibullah Zadran skied one to Maxwell downtown to make it three wickets in four balls. Skipper Mohammad Nabi fell to Josh Hazelwood in the next over as Afghanistan stumbled from 99/2 to 103/6. Rashid Khan kept the chase alive until the penultimate ball of the game, striking three sixes and four sixes in a fighting unbeaten 48 off 23, but Marcus Stonis held his nerve to close it out for the defending champions.

Watch: Glenn Maxwell produces stunning direct hit from outside 30 yards to trigger Afghanistan's collapse