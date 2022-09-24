Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur in tears as India give Jhulan Goswami grand farewell

Jhulan Goswami retires as the leading wicket-taker in women’s international cricket.

The third and final ODI between the India Women and England Women at Lord’s on Saturday, September 24, serves the farewell of one of game’s legendary figures Jhulan Goswami. The right-arm quick inspired a generation of women cricketers in India and beyond, and will be remembered as one of the game's greats.

The 39-year-old was surrounded by her teammates as they gathered for a grand farewell ahead of the game’s start, with she being presented with a memento. Harmanpreet Kaur, the India Women’s team captain, couldn’t hide her emotions, and could be seen in tears.

Goswami boasts a host of records to her name, including the most wickets in women’s international cricket (353), Women’s ODIs (253) and at the World Cups (43). Having started her ODI journey back in January 2002, she retires as the player with the second longest career in the format after her former skipper Mithali Raj, spanning over 20 years and 261 days.

She was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Year in 2007, and was part of the runners-up Indian team at the ODI World Cup in 2005 and 2017.

India have already sealed the series, having won the first two games, thereby registering their first ODI series win in England in 23 years.

"It's very important [to win] because that will be her last game," Harmanpreet had said after the second ODI. "It will be a very emotional moment for all of us and we definitely want to win that game. "Moreover, after winning the series now we just want to have fun because I know it's the last game for her.

"She's someone who has taught us a lot. When I debuted she was a leader and I learned a lot from her and now our young bowlers, like Renuka [Singh] and Meghna Singh, they are also learning from her. They are learning how she bowls and getting that rhythm from her. She's been a great inspiration for all of us and we've learned a lot from her."

Harmanpreet would later as Goswami to make a call at the toss in her final India appearance.

