India have now won seven of the eight Women’s Asia Cup tournaments played till date.

In what turned out to be a rather one-sided contest, India defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 15. It was India’s seventh Asia Cup win from eight attempts, the only defeat having come in the last edition in 2018, when they had lost to Bangladesh in a last-ball finish in the final.

The victory was followed by a celebration of one of a kind by Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates, as could be seen in a clip posted after the team received the trophy.

Watch: India Women's celebrations after winning Asia Cup title for the seventh time

Sri Lanka, having defeated Pakistan by one-run in a thrilling semi-final on Thursday, won the toss and opted to bat. The Chamari Athapaththu led side was pushed on the backfoot right at the start, with India right-arm quick Renuka Singh returning 3/5 from her three overs in an outstanding new-ball spell. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma bagged two wickets each as Sri Lanka were reduced to 43/9 at the end of 16 overs, and eventually finished at 65/9.

India’s run-chase was led by Smriti Mandhana, who struck an unbeaten 51 off 25, with six fours and three maximums, including the winning hit, as the target was achieved with 11.3 overs remaining. Renuka was named the Player of the Match, while Deepti, who bagged 13 wickets at 7.69 at an economy of 3.33 throughout the competition, was named the Player of the Series.

“We should give credit to the bowlers and the fielding unit was very good today from ball one,” Kaur reflected on the win. “We didn't want to give them easy runs as every ball is important, proud of the way we performed today. You gotta read the wicket and place the field accordingly. We did that very well and placed the fielders accordingly and that really helped us. We were not looking at the scoreboard and we were just looking at the short targets we had for ourselves and it all worked out well.”