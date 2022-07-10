WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah castles Liam Livingstone with a peach; stunned batter responds with a smile

Jasprit Bumrah had Liam Livingstone bowled with a beauty, after the right-hander struck a breezy 9-ball 15 in the second England-India T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 9.

England were reduced to 41/4 in the seventh over, chasing 171.

Jasprit Bumrah, playing his first T20I since February, reminded everyone of his brilliance, removing Liam Livingstone with a perfectly executed off-cutter in the second England-India T20I in Birmingham on Saturday.

The right-arm quick, having conceded eight of his first over, came to bowl the fifth of the innings against Liam Livingstone, who had struck three fours from his first eight balls to race to 15. Bumrah slipped in a slower off-break from wide of the crease outside the off stump and Livingstone pressed forward on instinct without covering the line. The ball spun in sharply to sneak between the bat and pad, and rushed through to hit the top of off-stump.

Livingstone, stunned with the dismissal could only afford a smile back to the bowler, who was cheerful in his celebration. England were 27/3 at that stage, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar having removed openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler earlier in a 171-run chase.

Watch Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliant ball to dismiss Liam Livingstone here:

That Bumrah reaction 🤣 pic.twitter.com/41wwbrnw6H — Jitender Singh (@j_dhillon8) July 9, 2022



