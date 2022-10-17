It took something rather bizarre for Australia to dismiss an in-form Suryakumar Yadav in the ninth warm-up match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday.

"This is the first time Suryakumar Yadav has failed to middle the ball against us.”

Suryakumar Yadav, the second-ranked batter in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings, has been in fine form ever since his international debut, and has carried that run to Australia in build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Suryakumar scored a brisk 50 off 33 in India’s first warm-up game against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane on Monday, helping the side finish strongly at 186/7 after being put in. The right-hander’s innings featured six fours and a maximum, and was brought about to an end in a rather bizarre manner.

The fourth ball of the final over of the innings, bowled by Kane Richardson, Suryakumar attempted a flick to a full-toss delivered outside the off-stump, and got a leading-edge instead that lobbed back to the bowler. Richardson grabbed the catch, and couldn’t believe his luck on the mode of dismissal.

"This is the first time Suryakumar Yadav has failed to middle the ball against us,” Richardson would say in all smiles on the dismissal in the innings break.

Watch: Kane Richardson mock laughs at Suryakumar after flick goes wrong and leads to return catch

Kane Richardson (on Sky's dismissal) said, "this is the first time Suryakumar Yadav has failed to middle the ball against us (laughs)". — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 17, 2022

Earlier, KL Rahul got India off to a breezy start, smashing 57 off 33, while getting to his half-century off just 27 balls in the sixth over of the innings, with his opening partner Rohit Sharma having managed just a single till that point. Rahul struck six fours and three sixes before being dismissed by Glenn Maxwell’s part-time off-break.

Rohit (15 off 14) and Virat Kohli (19 off 13) got off to starts but couldn’t quite carry on, falling to Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc respectively. Dinesh Karthik struck 20 off 14, while Ravichandran Ashwin went six and out to help India close in the innings on a high.

Australia raced to 64/1 in six overs in their response, with Mitchell Marsh, who opened alongside Aaron Finch, scoring a quickfire 35 off 18 before being castled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India will face New Zealand in their second warm-up match at the same venue on Wednesday, October 19.